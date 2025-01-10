66-Year-Old Dies Trying To Defend Family Home Of 55 Years From L.A. Wildfire

The Shaw Family / ABC News

The family of Victor Shaw is mourning his loss after the body of the 66-year-old was discovered outside the Altadena, California home that his family had cherished for nearly 55 years. Shaw died on Tuesday, January 7, while attempting to save the house from the devastating Eaton Fire, one of several wildfires raging in Southern California.

Shaw’s body was found in front of the home, still clutching a garden hose, according to ABC News. Victor lived in the home with his younger sister, Shari Shaw, who tried to convince him to evacuate with her on Tuesday night as the fire approached. As she rushed out the door, she recalls him saying he wanted to stay behind and fight the fire.

“When I went back in and yelled his name, he didn’t respond, and I had to get out because the embers were so large and flying around like a firestorm—I had to save myself,” Shari told KTLA-TV. “I looked behind me, and the house was starting to catch fire, so I had to leave.”

Despite Shari’s pleas for her brother to evacuate, Victor’s health issues reportedly limited his mobility, making it difficult for him to escape. Family friend Al Tanner described the scene on Wednesday morning as heartbreaking when Victor’s body was found on the side of the road, still clutching the garden hose. “It looks like he was trying to save the home that his parents had for almost 55 years,” Tanner said.

“I fell to the ground, and I didn’t know—I didn’t want to look at him,” Shari told the local news station. “They just told me that he was lying on the ground and looked serene, as if he was at peace.”

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed at least ten deaths due to the wildfires and indicated that it could take weeks to identify the victims, with the number of fatalities expected to rise.

The Eaton Fire, which has burned over 13,000 acres, continues to threaten homes and has led to widespread evacuations. As the community grapples with the devastation, efforts to contain the fire are ongoing.