ICYMI: Tracee Ellis Ross's Blunt Ponytail, And More

@traceeellisross / Instagram

Warm or cool? Dark or blonde? Celebrities were divided over the last week, making their case for a number of beauty looks just to see what sticks. From a tonal split on eyeshadows to a tie between blunt cuts and hair extensions, the best moments existed in the indecision.

While Jorja Smith and Alva Claire opted for denim blue and stone cold eyeshadow respectively, Ayo Edibiri’s red lip, powder blush, and brown bob matched her warm disposition. Ari Lennox’s extra-long water waves means long, blonde hair (paired with baby pink makeup) is in. Meanwhile, Nara Smith contemplated whether to stay in or go out in her Josephine Baker-curled bob and soap nails.

Then again, Tracee Ellis Ross and ESSENCE’s March/April cover star Tyra Banks were in agreement: blunt and raw cuts are this season’s unexpected trend. But Rihanna, spotted on a Fenty Beauty rendezvous in Paris, preferred to remain classic. Her powdered under eyes paired with a traditional lip: a dark liner and her new Gloss Bomb Lip Oil in “rose amber.”

In case you missed it, take a look at 11 of the best celebrity beauty moments from the week.