Los Angeles Wildfires Force 30,000 To Evacuate As Winds Fuel Flames, State Of Emergency Declared

Photo by Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/ Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

A fast-moving wildfire has forced over 30,000 residents to evacuate the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles due to “life-threatening and destructive” winds that are rapidly spreading the flames.

The fire broke out on Tuesday morning. By 10:10 a.m. local time. In just a few hours, the fire expanded even further and the fire had burned over 1,200 acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire)

Critical Fire Weather Alert:

Southern California is facing a #CriticalFireWeather event through Thursday, with strong Santa Ana winds and low humidity creating extreme wildfire risks. One fire, the #PalisadesFire, has already ignited and is being driven by these high winds. 🌲🔥… pic.twitter.com/LnUrJiDkWG — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) January 7, 2025

More than 10,000 households and over 13,000 structures are at risk from the blaze, according to Kristin Crowley, fire chief of the LA Fire Department as reported by The Associated Press.

California Governor Gavin Newsom confirmed that many structures have already been destroyed, although no official number has yet been provided by officials. He also warned that the danger is not over, urging residents across Southern California to remain vigilant. Newsom noted that the worst of the winds is expected to hit between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The combination of dry conditions and powerful winds has fueled the fire, and these winds are predicted to strengthen overnight, with gusts up to 100 mph in some of the windiest areas. The windstorm could last for several days and roughly half a million utility customers are at risk of power outages.

This is a developing story. ESSENCE will provide updates as more information becomes available.