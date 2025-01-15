How The Beauty Community Is Giving Back To LA Wildfire Victims

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

Last week, an ongoing series of the most destructive wildfires in California history spread across Los Angeles. The fires have burned through the Palisades, Eaton, and even the historic Black community, Altadena. And, while beauty brands are pausing business as usual—closing stores, offices, and warehouses—their efforts shift to giving donations to the victims affected by the disaster instead.

From esthetician-founded brands like Shani Darden Skincare to celebrity foundations like Beyoncé’s BeyGood and Hailey Bieber’s Rhode Futures Foundation, read on to discover nine beauty brands giving resources, how to access the donations, and more.

Beyoncé’s BeyGood Foundation

Today, Beyoncé postponed a much-anticipated announcement to, instead, announce the donation of $2.5 million dollars from her foundation, BeyGood. “From the start of the wildfires, BeyGOOD has worked with volunteer service organizations and churches to identify homeowners and area residents most in need,” the foundation said in a statement.

The donation, as a part of The BeyGOOD LA Fire Relief Fund, is being distributed to “directly support families who lost their homes in Altadena/Pasadena, as well as churches and community centers addressing the immediate needs of displaced residents.”

rhode futures foundation

Rhode skin’s rhode Futures Foundation partnered with Los Angeles Wildfire relief “to support local organizations and coalitions on the frontlines” through emergency response funding to workers, families, first responders, and more.

From Baby2Baby—which is offering diapers, clothing, and hygiene—to Inclusive Action for the City‘s $500 cash assistance donations, rhode has provided a number of resources (including evacuation centers, real-time update apps, and product location pick-ups) to support the city’s victims.

Shani Darden Skincare

Esthetician Shani Darden, known for her celebrity facials and award-winning skincare line, is donating essential skincare products to provide “comfort and relief” to affected communities. In addition to skincare, Darden posted a number of resources, like donation centers and free meals, to give evacuees and first responders direct access to support. “Please continue to stay safe, hold your loved ones close, and know that we’re all in this together,” she wrote.

Laura Mercier

“At Laura Mercier, we are committed to helping those impacted,” the brand says in an Instagram post. “We are making a donation to the American Red Cross and are sending products to local organizations.” In addition to donations, the beauty brand also offered to help makeup artists rebuild their kits if lost in the fire. “We understand how essential these kits are to your livelihood and we would like to support you during this challenging time.”

To receive kit support, you can request products through a form at their link in bio.

Rare Beauty

From emergency care kits to fire department and World Central Kitchen donations, Rare Beauty is “working with local organizations on additional product donations and volunteering efforts.” The brand is also providing mental health resources through their Rare Impact Fund, which includes pro bono therapy for those affected by the wildfires.

Tatcha

World Central Kitchen, a non-profit organization serving hot meals to natural disaster-impacted communities, has been a donation hub for brands helping with wildfire relief. In addition to food donations, Tatcha is sending their products to organizations on the ground “in hopes that a small act of care can provide a little relief to those displaced.”

Summer Fridays

“To date, Summer Fridays has made over $325,000 in monetary and product donations to LA-based charitable organizations,” the brand posted on Instagram. In addition to donating self-care essentials, the brand dedicated 100% of sales in a 24-hour period on any online purchase to support the Los Angeles community, which will benefit a number of organizations, including the fire department, Baby2Baby, and World Central Kitchen.

Sienna Naturals

Issa Rae’s haircare brand, Sienna Naturals, is offering access to shampoo and conditioner for the affected Los Angeles community. “Please don’t hesitate to reach out if you or someone you know could use support,” the brand stated. “We’re committed to doing our part.”

Braid House

This salon located in the San Fernando Valley is offering free braiding services, complimentary wigs, and free salon space for displaced braiders to work.

The Braid Studio LA

This salon in North Hollywood is also offering free braiding services to displaced individuals.

Reclothe Recovery

They are offering a community self care day on Saturday, January 18th, featuring free hair, nail, and facial services, care packages, music, and food.

Get Dolled Up

A Licensed Cosmetologist is offering quick weave installs, ponytails, braids, as well as haircuts and trims to all genders.

Neighbors and Friends Cafe

Located in Pasadena, this cafe is accepting Black hair care product donations.

Project Kit Rescue

This initiative is working to help rebuild glam and hair kits for MUAs and hair stylists who have lost theirs in the fire.

ROZ x T3

These brands are working to provide hair kits for affected hair professionals.

Huda Beauty

The brand is also offering to help replenish makeup kits for those affected.

Whimsy Pasadena

The store is opening their space to offer free shopping to all those affected, providing clothing, hygiene products, baby and child care products, and more.