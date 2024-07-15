ICYMI: 9 Celebrity Beauty Moments From The Week

@temsbaby / Instagram

From bikini-clad vacation looks to award show red carpets, celebrities returned to classic beauty moments this week. Eyelashes were a statement with long, separated falsies winning over minimal eye shadow. ‘No-makeup’ makeup looks extended into nails, with the trending no-mani manis, giving in to the natural beauty buzz. Meanwhile, wigs and braids were abound. It is the season for protective styles after all.

With short cuts gaining popularity––Rihanna went for the big chop last month––Teyana Taylor pulled off a curled pixie cut, going back to her natural look after showing off her blonde bob a few weeks ago. Ayra Starr seconded the cropped cut. She dyed her hair ginger instead. While Nigerian pop star Tems wore updo twists, her makeup look was similar to artists Taylor and Starr, with false eyelashes taking center stage for an eye-grabbing beauty moment.

Chloe Bailey and Coco Jones posed in their bikinis, but paired the look with opposite mugs. The former in matte, smoked out eyeshadow while the latter went for a makeup-free vacation. However, they both had on classic manicures––French tips on Bailey and a naked stiletto on Jones––which most celebrities opted for throughout the week, too. Think: Halle Bailey, and Venus and Serena Williams at the Espy Awards. They all new gold-toned makeup looks would tie everything together, too.

In case you missed it, take a look at 9 must-see celebrity beauty moments from the week.