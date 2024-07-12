The Best Beauty Looks From The 2024 ESPY Awards

The ESPY Awards are not only a time to celebrate the accomplishments of the world’s best athletes, but also a time for our favorite sports players and celebrities to set new beauty and fashion trends. This year’s show was no different; a reminder that beauty and sports can go hand-in-hand.

For starters, leave it to the GOAT tennis legend Serena Williams— who hosted this year’s 32nd annual award show— to come correct in a little Hollywood glam with her bombshell, wavy blonde hair.

Haleigh Bryant decided to keep it classy, with her hair slicked back in a ponytail, showing off her natural glow. Zuri Hall channeled vacation vibes with her knotless goddess braids. And GloRilla looked 7PM Friday ready with long mermaid-like curls.

While we’re rooting for our girls, we can’t help but look at the handsome Black men, too. Lamar Jackson reminds us that there’s nothing like wearing flat twists. Others, like Jaylen Brown— next to beauty and basketball player Kysre Gondrezick, who rocked a side-swept, bouncy look and goddess-like makeup— opted for rocking braids.

Then, Jaydin Blackwell showed off his two-strand twists. And let’s not forget Pharaoh Brown— who channeled Dennis Rodman with bold pink hair. Lastly, the unstoppable Coleman Domingo looked sharp while serving face— but what’s new?

01 01 2024 ESPY Awards – Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: JuJu Watkins attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

02 02 2024 ESPY Awards – Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Colman Domingo attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

03 03 The 2024 ESPY Awards – Red Carpet HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Lamar Jackson attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W+P)

04 04 2024 ESPY Awards – Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Haleigh Bryant attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

05 05 2024 ESPY Awards – Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Jaydin Blackwell attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

06 06 2024 ESPY Awards – Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Flau’jae Johnson attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

07 07 2024 ESPY Awards – Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: GloRilla attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

08 08 2024 ESPY Awards – Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Monique Billings attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

09 09 2024 ESPY Awards – Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Samson Ebukam attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

10 10 2024 ESPY Awards – Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Quinta Brunson attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

11 11 2024 ESPY Awards – Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Pharaoh Brown attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

12 12 2024 ESPY Awards – Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Kayvon Thibodeaux attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

13 13 The 2024 ESPY Awards – Red Carpet HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Candace Parker attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W+P)

14 14 2024 ESPY Awards – Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Halle Bailey attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

15 15 2024 ESPY Awards – Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Mickey Guyton attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

16 16 The 2024 ESPY Awards – Red Carpet HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Serena Williams attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W+P)