The Best Beauty Looks From The 2024 ESPY Awards

Serena Williams, Trevor Baptiste, Haleigh Bryant, and more.
By Larry Stansbury ·

The ESPY Awards are not only a time to celebrate the accomplishments of the world’s best athletes, but also a time for our favorite sports players and celebrities to set new beauty and fashion trends. This year’s show was no different; a reminder that beauty and sports can go hand-in-hand.

For starters, leave it to the GOAT tennis legend Serena Williams— who hosted this year’s 32nd annual award show— to come correct in a little Hollywood glam with her bombshell, wavy blonde hair.

Haleigh Bryant decided to keep it classy, with her hair slicked back in a ponytail, showing off her natural glow. Zuri Hall channeled vacation vibes with her knotless goddess braids. And GloRilla looked 7PM Friday ready with long mermaid-like curls.

While we’re rooting for our girls, we can’t help but look at the handsome Black men, too. Lamar Jackson reminds us that there’s nothing like wearing flat twists. Others, like Jaylen Brown— next to beauty and basketball player Kysre Gondrezick, who rocked a side-swept, bouncy look and goddess-like makeup— opted for rocking braids.

Then, Jaydin Blackwell showed off his two-strand twists. And let’s not forget Pharaoh Brown— who channeled Dennis Rodman with bold pink hair. Lastly, the unstoppable Coleman Domingo looked sharp while serving face— but what’s new?