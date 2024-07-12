The Best Looks At The 2024 ESPY Awards

Getty Images

Black athletes such as Olympian Serena Williams graced the red carpet at the 2024 ESPY Awards to celebrate their sports achievements. Williams looked stunning in a black gown designed by Armani Privé, complete with sparkling strap details. Basketball player Flau’jae Johnson also rocked an all-black look, donning a glamorous gown with a long train and a sweetheart neckline.

Actor Coleman Domingo supported the athletes at the event by wearing a shining checkered coat over his neutral-toned button-down and high-waisted, pleated pants. Fellow actor Quinta Brunson arrived in a navy lace and sheer high-neck dress designed by Silvia Tcherassi and styled by Jessica Paster. Singer Halle Bailey attended in a Raisa Vanessa gold and black short dress. Boston Celtics player Jaylen Brown and stylish basketball player Kysre Gondrezick made a red carpet couple debut. Kyrse dressed in a lace black long-sleeve gown, while Jaylen wore a structured suit with a cropped jacket detail. Russell Wilson’s all-white outfit was a showstopper, with his tailored blazer and pants fitting him like a glove.

The Espys is an award ceremony like no other as it brings an array of prominent names in the same room to celebrate and uplift the hard work that these athletes put in. Keep scrolling for all the best looks from celebs, singers, actors, and most importantly the athletes, below.

01 01 Serena Williams At The 2024 ESPY Awards HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Serena Williams attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

02 02 Flau’jae At The 2024 ESPY Awards HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Flau’jae Johnson attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

03 03 Quinta Brunson At The 2024 ESPY Awards HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Quinta Brunson attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

04 04 Halle Bailey At The 2024 ESPY Awards HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Halle Bailey attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W+P)

05 05 Colman Domingo At The 2024 ESPY Awards Colman Domingo at The 2024 ESPY Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

06 06 Zuri Hall At The 2024 ESPY Awards HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Zuri Hall attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

07 07 Evander Kane At The2024 ESPY Awards HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Evander Kane attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

08 08 Malika Andrews At The 2024 ESPY Awards HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Malika Andrews attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W+P)

09 09 Samson Ebukam At The 2024 ESPY Awards HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Samson Ebukam attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

10 10 Sugar Ray At The 2024 ESPY Awards HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Sugar Ray Leonard attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W+P)

11 11 Damar Hamlin At The 2024 ESPY Awards HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Damar Hamlin attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

12 12 Monique Billings At The 2024 ESPY Awards HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Monique Billings attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

13 13 Russell Wilson At The 2024 ESPY Awards HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Russell Wilson attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

14 14 JuJu Watkins At The 2024 ESPY Awards JuJu Watkins at The 2024 ESPY Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

15 15 Dom Gabriel At The 2024 ESPY Awards HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Dom Gabriel attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

16 16 Bryce Young At The 2024 ESPY Awards HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Bryce Young attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

17 17 Lamar Jackson At The 2024 ESPY Awards HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Lamar Jackson attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

18 18 Dion Dawkin At The 2024 ESPY Awards HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Dion Dawkins attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

19 19 Kei Kamara At The 2024 ESPY Awards HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Kei Kamara attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

20 20 Allyson Felix At The 2024 ESPY Awards Allyson Felix at The 2024 ESPY Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

21 21 Sugar Ray Leonard At The 2024 ESPY Awards Sugar Ray Leonard at The 2024 ESPY Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

22 22 Andrew Spencer At The 2024 ESPY Awards HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Andrew Spencer attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W+P)

23 23 Mickey Guyton At The 2024 ESPY Awards HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Mickey Guyton attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

24 24 Myles Garrett At The 2024 ESPY Awards HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Myles Garrett attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

25 25 Kayvon Thibodeaux At The 2024 ESPY Awards HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Kayvon Thibodeaux attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

26 26 Marshall Glaze At The 2024 ESPY Awards HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Marshall Glaze attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W+P)

27 27 Kysre Gondrezick At The 2024 ESPY Awards HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Kysre Gondrezick attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

28 28 Sydni Scott and Taelor Scott At The 2024 ESPY Awards HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: (L-R) Sydni Scott and Taelor Scott attend the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

29 29 J. T. Gray At The 2024 ESPY Awards HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: J. T. Gray (R) attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W+P)

30 30 Jaydin Blackwell At The 2024 ESPY Awards HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Jaydin Blackwell attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

31 31 Arielle Chambers At The 2024 ESPY Awards Arielle Chambers at The 2024 ESPY Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

32 32 Haleigh Bryant At The 2024 ESPY Awards HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Haleigh Bryant attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

33 33 Angel McCoughtry At The 2024 ESPY Awards HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JULY 11: Angel McCoughtry attends the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)