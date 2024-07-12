HomeFashion

The Best Looks At The 2024 ESPY Awards

Celebrities and athletes showcased their most glamorous and fashionable outfits on the red carpet at the 2024 ESPYs.
By Kerane Marcellus ·

Black athletes such as Olympian Serena Williams graced the red carpet at the 2024 ESPY Awards to celebrate their sports achievements. Williams looked stunning in a black gown designed by Armani Privé, complete with sparkling strap details. Basketball player Flau’jae Johnson also rocked an all-black look, donning a glamorous gown with a long train and a sweetheart neckline.

Actor Coleman Domingo supported the athletes at the event by wearing a shining checkered coat over his neutral-toned button-down and high-waisted, pleated pants. Fellow actor Quinta Brunson arrived in a navy lace and sheer high-neck dress designed by Silvia Tcherassi and styled by Jessica Paster. Singer Halle Bailey attended in a Raisa Vanessa gold and black short dress. Boston Celtics player Jaylen Brown and stylish basketball player Kysre Gondrezick made a red carpet couple debut. Kyrse dressed in a lace black long-sleeve gown, while Jaylen wore a structured suit with a cropped jacket detail. Russell Wilson’s all-white outfit was a showstopper, with his tailored blazer and pants fitting him like a glove.

The Espys is an award ceremony like no other as it brings an array of prominent names in the same room to celebrate and uplift the hard work that these athletes put in. Keep scrolling for all the best looks from celebs, singers, actors, and most importantly the athletes, below. 

