In Case You Missed It: Quinta Brunson In Carolina Herrera, Rihanna In John Galliano, And More

This weekend in fashion included a few captivating moments worth your attention. First, in Los Angeles, actor and producer Quinta Brunson wore a fiery red gown to the Peabody Awards. Next, actress Kerry Washington stunned in a full Chanel look as she hosted a talk at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. French luxury brand Jacquemus has opened its first-ever North American location.

Up next, Loewe’s creative director Jonathan Anderson is just as online as we are. The brand went viral on X with a photo of a tomato that is reminiscent of the brand’s design codes. Now, a new bag is out, capitalizing on the viral moment. Lastly, the late Kobe Bryant’s final Adidas signature shoe is reportedly coming back in 2025.

Keep scrolling below to learn more about these fashion moments from over the weekend.

Rihanna Wears John Galliano And Savage Fenty

Rihanna’s street style is undoubtedly the best. Recently, the singer and entrepreneur galavanted through New York City wearing her natural hair in a stylish ensemble. Even if it is officially summer, that won’t stop Rih from wearing a vintage fur mink coat from John Galliano. Under her coat she wore a gray sheer tank over her Savage Fenty bra and paired that with black baggy pants.

She also wore clear strapped sandals and a black and white vintage Louis Vuitton and Stephen Sprouse handbag sourced by Archive Vintage. Rihanna added a pair of large gold hoop earrings, a pair of Kaleos sunglasses in dark brown, and a shiny, chunky single necklace to her outfit.

Quinta Brunson Wears Carolina Herrera

Quinta Brunson stole the show at the Peabody Awards. For the ceremony, Jessica Paster, her stylist created a memorable moment. Brunson donned a striking red off-shoulder Carolina Herrera gown. Paster didn’t add a necklace, we’ve been noticing a lack of neckpieces on red carpets as of late. Instead, the actress wore dangling diamond earrings and a few rings on each hand by REZA jewelry.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 09: Quinta Brunson poses in the press room during the 2024 Peabody Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on June 09, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Peabody Awards)

Kerry Washington Wears Chanel

In New York City while hosting her talk at the Tribeca Film Festival, actress Kerry Washington wore head-to-toe Chanel from the brand’s Pre-Fall 2024 runway collection. She styled it quite similarly to the runway show but traded black studded boots for a pair of strappy black heels. The pink checkered tweed on her coat and matching skirt were a girlish touch to an otherwise womanly silhouette. Her crisp white T-shirt with the infamous double C emblem in gold layered underneath her coat was a casual addition to her outfit.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 07: Kerry Washington, wearing CHANEL, attends the Tribeca and CHANEL THROUGH HER LENS CONVERSATION at Crosby Street Hotel on June 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)

Jacquemus Opens First U.S. Store

Nearly three weeks ago, Jacquemus announced a New York City storefront was on the horizon. Now, the French luxury brand Jacquemus has opened its first-ever North American store location as a pop-up. The store is located at the Four Seasons Bahamas resort. Within it the label is collaborating with the hotel on an exclusive project including a new “Only at Four Seasons” towel.

The collaboration also is part of a growing trend of experiences over shopping with this pop-up location. The experience as a whole is more than just another activation or pool-side event but a true immersion into the world of Jacquemus during a stay at the Four Seasons. The brand’s boutique will be open until the end of July.

The towels will be available for $325 at Ocean Club and on ShopFourSeasons.com.

Loewe’s Tomato Meme Has Come To Life

High-fashion Twitter (now X) can be funny at times. Recently, Loewe went viral as a photo of a tomato that was strikingly similar to the brand’s design codes was posted by a user on the platform. It seemed like the designer Jonathan Anderson had made a tomato bag clutch in response to the meme, but he was ahead of the virality. However, once he posted his new design, the moment was capitalized on in an impactful and playful way. That type of virality and serendipity are what make a fashion moment. Sometimes it’s just about timing and to know that the bag was already created before the meme is a unique moment.

Kobe Bryant’s Signature Shoe Returns In 2025

The late NBA superstar Kobe Bryant’s signature shoe with Adidas is returning in 2025. The Kobe 2s, now known as the Crazy 2s are the final signature shoe of the late player. The chunky basketball sneaker is coming back in the same colorway as the 2002 All-Star colors in “Silver Metallic” that Bryant wore at the big game. Bryant was signed with Adidas from 1996 to 2002, so this return must serve as an homage to the player’s years with the brand. According to Hypebeast, the renaming of the shoe comes as an avoidance of any trademark infringement issues as Bryant moved on to sign with Nike after 2002, and many of the brand’s Kobe sneakers are still selling and prevalent today.

Stay tuned for the “Silver Metallic” drop in April 2025.