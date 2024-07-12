Celebrity Look Of The Week: Teyana Taylor Is Bringing Back Plaid

Getty Images

Celebrities this summer have been popping out to press events in eloquent looks that we’ve been loving. Actress, singer, and overall multi-hyphenate Teyana Taylor is not an exception. At the David Yurman event which celebrated the brand’s collaboration with the NBA, Taylor wore a plaid sheer dress with revealed stitching throughout to create some texture to it.

The gown designed by Acne Studios featured a bit of draping which accentuated her figure effortlessly. At the sleeves, a contrast stitch in a solid greenish hue added dimension to her look. Her pointed-toe Balenciaga Cagole boots had a sleek shine to them and were designed to go upwards to the knee, this is a design detail we’re noticing the girls are opting for, especially during the summer. The shoes had a few studs on them which added an edgy element to her ensemble.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Diamond rings in intricate shapes like the one on her middle finger in a sun or flower-like figure were key accessories she donned. Other rings appeared on her fingers in classic shapes stacked next to one another. Her bracelets were an exquisite addition to her outfit, one was a pearl-clad while the three above were in tiny cross embellishments.

On her other wrist, a sleek silver chain was placed on its own. Surprisingly, Taylor didn’t wear a necklace but did however opt for large stud earrings that were in flower or star-like shape. Taylor’s style evolution will always be one of our favorites to see as she’s not afraid to change aesthetics or flip narratives regarding her style.