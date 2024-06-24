ICYMI: 9 Celebrity Beauty Moments From The Week

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images for Vogue

Celebrity beauty moments hit a chic high in the past few days: from couture week in Paris to full glam even in leisure. Side bangs and pulled back braids met incognito makeup looks (think: designer sunglasses hiding eyeshadow and gloves covering nails), adding a sense of exclusivity to front row beauty. While some celebs removed their nails, going full frontal with naked manicures, others leaned into solid colors, setting the tone for a week of making their presence known.

First things first, Rihanna announced her new front as the face of Dior’s J’adore, reminding us of her dark coquette front row Dior couture look last season. Similarly, Tems attended Louis Vuitton in a natural side parted bob with a blush-kissed nose to match her sculpted cheeks. Meanwhile, FKA Twigs’ half-shaved head ended in spiraled curls with obsidian-encrusted skin and 20’s glam on the Vogue World runway.

On the American front, Lizzo acknowledged Juneteenth in a Diana Ross-inspired Black power look, complete with a matte red lip, flagged nails, and a bouffant blowout. We couldn’t look away from Isan Elba and Aweng Chuol, braiding back their ponytails, paired with no-makeup makeup. Meanwhile, bangs on Kehlani and Cardi B were met with sharp, glass-like and red nails, opposite from Justine Skye, who removed her nails completely.

In case you missed it, take a look at these 9 celebrity beauty moments from the week.