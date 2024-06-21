Wigs! Doja Cat's Tour Hair Looks Show Off Her Alter Ego

Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Live Nation

This year, Doja Cat’s hair has been a viral conversation. In late March, the “Paint The Town Red” artist released the cover art of her single “MASC” which was none other than a close-up of her textured blonde hair. Her alleged fans responded with disturbing, racist and texturist comments– comparing her natural texture to “pubic hair,” “carpet,” and “sheep’s wool”– to the point she turned the post’s comments off.

“My hair is 4C hair, which a lot of you don’t care, that’s fine, but I’m seeing a consistent pattern in my comment section of people saying is my hair pubic hair, is it carpet or is it sheep’s wool,” Doja responds on Instagram Live. “We gotta move forward. Let’s move forward. Let’s grow.”

Since then, she’s been seen in a number of looks– reminding us that we can do it all– from her gorgeous low cut texture paired with melting makeup at the Met Gala to headlining Coachella in a monstrous wig moment.

Now, she’s leaning into her iconic wig looks on the Scarlet Tour, which set off at London’s O2 Arena just a week ago, the first stop for rolling out her office siren alter ego. That night, Doja Cat sang into a braided microphone stand, presenting a bleached ponytail with teased flyaways that gave studious-chic.

The hairstyle was paired with upward angled brows alongside a concealed and powdered brow bone. Meanwhile, her lashes were thick with mascara and lips lined as side strands fell just past shoulder length.

Turning blonde into brown, she then appeared in another cubicle-coded wig but this time with bangs. The brow-covering look closed off a middle part while her casual bun was pinned up with No. 2 pencils. Two messy strands fell on either side of her black-framed reading glasses, an accessory consistently stringing her first week of looks together, and solidifying her as the hottest, chicest geek this season.