Doja Cat Brings A Wet Look To The 2024 Met Gala

Getty Images

This week the Doja Cat has been parading throughout New York City in Avant-garde looks alongside Vetements designer Guram Gvasalia. Those teasers gave us a taste of what to expect for Doja Cat’s Met Gala 2024 look.

From a saran wrap two-piece set, a literal bed sheet wrapped around her, and a towel, she walked out from the Mark Hotel to the Met Gala; her official look was still just as surprising as her teasers. The rapper stepped onto the carpet in a long, white, and oversized T-shirt dress that had a wet-look effect. This is the simplest look we’ve seen the rapper in for such an event yet it speaks volumes to what she and Gvasalia were trying to accomplish. The pair seem to want a reaction and they’ve surely got it.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Doja kept the look plain and to the point with her sheer dress. Right at the chest, a patch reserved for Vetement branding was featured on the gown. You might be wondering how this look fits into the theme, and we think she’s literally channeling Sleeping Beauty. Many can relate to going to bed in an oversized T-shirt, but Doja’s is from Vetements, and ours are from high school. Her clear platform heels add an element of glamor to her look, and she also added a few diamond earring accessories. The makeup look, which consisted of sparkling tears, added a compelling touch to her and Gvasalia’s storytelling.

Doja Cat at The Mark Hotel before the 2024 Met Gala: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/WWD via Getty Images)

Doja Cat has always been unafraid to experiment with style and this look proves that a theme doesn’t have to be limiting. She went an unexpected route and chose a component outside of the florals that everyone else on the carpet is donning. The Met Gala is a chance for celebrities and designers to show off their fashion knowledge and we think Doja’s might be more expansive than what the gimmicks have let on.