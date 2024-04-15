Doja Cat’s Coachella Outfits Prove She’s A Radical Fashion Chameleon

Getty Images

Doja Cat is a shapeshifter. That’s a part of her appeal aside from her musical prowess. The singer-songwriter showcased her fascination with whimsical designs at Coachella yesterday evening. In designs created alongside her creative director and stylist Brett Alan Nelson, the artist wore pieces by Off-White, Alexander Wang, Entire Studios, and more.

What was most impressive is that you could tell through the livestream that she was having fun wearing each look. The outfits that debuted in Indio, California prove that she’s a fashion chameleon.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 14: Doja Cat performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024 in Indio, California.

Nelson and Doja Cat are both radical lovers of playful pieces. Coachella provided them a global stage to present their innermost ideas, it also allotted space for Nelson to share his inventive capabilities. One of his most unique looks ever includes the Entire Studios bikini-inspired outfit composed of fur. This moment was a fantastic take on desert attire: a furry cropped top, bikini bottoms, and boots created with Timbaland. This outfit was innovative and kitschy.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 14: Doja Cat performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024 in Indio, California.

An additional poignant moment experienced on-stage was the eccentric costume created with Charlie Le Mindu, the hair artist. My mind immediately went to the Pixar film Monster’s Inc. for some reason when I laid eyes on the hairy monster design which featured bundles of hair to create an outfit. “For the start of our show, Amala [Doja] wanted to build this world around a ‘haircut,’ and my mind went nuts,” Nelson told Vogue. Her dancers also had matching hair-focused outfits.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 14: Doja Cat performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024 in Indio, California.

Playing around with ideas associated with masculinity is what led to the emphasis on muscles and strength. Natasha Zinko created a muscle-focused look for the evening–and Ib Kamara and Off-White did as well. Subverting connotations with masculine energy was significant and speaks to the strength that lay beneath clothing. Alexander Wang’s take on shibari, or bondage clothing made up her final look. This also highlighted the risks Nelson loves taking that often lead to memorable looks.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 14: Doja Cat performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024 in Indio, California.

Each of these outfits further alludes to the imaginative artistry of Doja Cat. Nelson further adds to the universe that the artist encompasses. As a team they both are constantly dreaming up innovative and inventive ways to be unique. Doja’s star power doesn’t just shine through her music–it’s also regularly executed on-stage. At Coachella she staked her claim as one of the most interesting acts of the moment.