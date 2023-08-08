Doja Cat’s Style Evolution

This rapper/popstar has been known for her outrageous (in a good way) red carpet and fashion week outfits. Since Couture Week, we’ve seen even more growth in her personal style, and it looks like she truly does not care what others think. A TikTok on her viral Pat McGrath red Swarovski crystal look talked about fashion through the female gaze — fashion for fashion’s sake. Doja Cat not only tops charts, but she’s starting to become one of fashion’s most stylish celebrities. Not many rappers are invited to be front row at Schiaparelli, which is another conversation for another time, but she’s shown that she knows walking art and does it well.
Over the past few years, as her career has progressed with each red carpet, event, or fashion show, she’s grown tremendously while still being true to herself. Ahead, take a browse through the looks that she’s graced us with from the beginning till now.
01
2014 Friends ‘N’ Family 17th Annual Pre-GRAMMY Party
Rich Polk/Getty Images for FRIENDS ‘N’ FAMILY
02
2019 BET Awards
Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET
03
2020 American Music Awards
Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
04
2020 Billboard Music Awards
Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
05
2021 Billboard Music Awards
Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp
06
2020 MTV EMA’s
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MTV
07
2021 MTV Awards
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
08
2021 MTV Video Music Awards
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
09
2021 Grammy Awards
Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
10
2022 Billboard Women in Music
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Billboard
11
2022 Billboard Music Awards
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
12
2022 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
13
2022, The Daily Front Row’s 9th Annual Fashion Media Awards
James Devaney/GC Images
14
2022 Vivienne Westwood Spring/Summer 2023
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
15
2022 Vogue World Fashion Show
Gotham/GC Images
16
2022 Paris Fashion Week
Jacopo Raule/GC Images
17
2022 New York Fashion Week
Christian Vierig/Getty Images
18
2022 Paris Fashion Week
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
19
2022 Paris Fashion Week
Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
20
2022 Paris Fashion Week
Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images For Balenciaga
21
2022 Paris Fashion Week
Jacopo Raule/GC Images
22
2022 Paris Fashion Week
Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images
23
2023 Haute Couture Week
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images
24
2023 Haute Couture Week
Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images