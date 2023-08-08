Home

Doja Cat’s Style Evolution

By Kerane Marcellus ·

This rapper/popstar has been known for her outrageous (in a good way) red carpet and fashion week outfits. Since Couture Week, we’ve seen even more growth in her personal style, and it looks like she truly does not care what others think. A TikTok on her viral Pat McGrath red Swarovski crystal look talked about fashion through the female gaze — fashion for fashion’s sake. Doja Cat not only tops charts, but she’s starting to become one of fashion’s most stylish celebrities. Not many rappers are invited to be front row at Schiaparelli, which is another conversation for another time, but she’s shown that she knows walking art and does it well.

Over the past few years, as her career has progressed with each red carpet, event, or fashion show, she’s grown tremendously while still being true to herself. Ahead, take a browse through the looks that she’s graced us with from the beginning till now.

