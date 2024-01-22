Spotted! Rihanna Arrived To Dior Couture In A Coquette Beauty Look

Getty Images / Pascal Le Segretain / Staff.

The last time we saw Rihanna at a Dior show, the Fenty Beauty founder was pregnant with her first child sitting in the star-studded AW23 audience donning a half-up hairstyle with dark cherry lips. Now, the house’s first Black brand ambassador reclaimed her reserved seat amongst other celebrities– including Zendaya, who stunned with mini bangs at Schiaparelli– for their haute couture show in Paris this afternoon, surprising both press and other front row guests.

This time, she rocked a makeup look that endorsed the New Romanticism beauty trend. Playing off of coquettish “girl core” looks, her cheeks were kissed with strawberry blush– which reminded us of the baby doll dress she sported back in 2022. The bad gal’s look contrasted the show’s runway makeup– which the house’s makeup director, Peter Phillips, turned to polished elegance – thanks to her ultra-dark, punkish ‘90s lip liner.

Instead of adorning her beauty look with Simone Rocha-esque ribbons– which reverberated in the show’s hair looks by Guido Palau– Rihanna opted for a sporty, textured cap over teased blonde hair, which Dior says on Instagram “sparked a frenzy” in the venue earlier today while she posed in the mezzanine. And if Rihanna’s look is any indication of the beauty inspiration to expect from couture week, anticipate a romantic-yet-dark twist on classic beauty looks.