Coquettish Hairstyles Are Back

In recent weeks, we’ve seen a new popular braided hairstyle detailed by tying the hair into small bows. The new beauty look has not only existed within the realm of braids and roller-set curls but ribbons as makeup in another take on the theme we all can not get enough of; Coquette. Presented on the runway in various renditions at fashion week and on social media, the coquette trend is a feminine presenting movement for the girly girls to appreciate and play with the female gaze.

But how do you “give coquette” and what does it mean? Coquette hairstyles are ultra-feminine, flirtatious, yet dainty styles to reclaim your child-like innocence. In the essence of coquette-like hair, curls, pigtails, and micro-braids have seen a resurgence, with the most popular and must-have detail: ribbons and bows.

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 18: A model walks the runway during the Simone Rocha Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2023-2024 fashion show as part of the London Fashion Week on February 18, 2023 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

All over TikTok, soft-life creators are recreating this viral look as a spin-off of #balletcore, looks inspired by ballerinas. Even Rihanna has been seen rocking a coquette-inspired look on Instagram.

Through rose-colored glasses, this new trend gives the childhood nostalgia we all desperately need. And not only does this look allow Black women to be soft and vulnerable, but it gives us the space to indulge in the hyper-femininity often stripped from us. As women expand their personal style, specific looks can fulfill our desires, wishes and emotions we knew existed—but never knew how to be in touch with.

Whether you go full force in all-pink like TikTok creator, Aliyah’s Interlude and her latest super-feminine #aliyahcore trend, or a more dark coquette with black-toned ribbons and makeup, coquette beauty is in the memory, fantasy, and power of a young woman’s identity.