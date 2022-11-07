WATCH | Rihanna Talks Savage Fenty Vol. 4, Superbowl, And Not Being ‘One Of Those Billionaires’

When it comes to her latest projects, business success, and even new motherhood, the singer says, “It’s still me.”

READ MORE LESS

Rihanna is officially back outside. Don’t just take our word for it, the singer says so herself. We spoke with the fashion, beauty, and music mogul ahead of Savage X Fenty Vol. 4, her annual fashion experience which will debut on Prime Video November 9th, and she told us although she took a little break from work after having her son with fellow entertainer A$Ap Rocky in May, “Now I’m back outside.”

Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 is the second major project from Rihanna since becoming a mom. The first was the release of her song Lift Me Up on the soundtrack of the upcoming Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Rihanna admits the commitment to making music again while working on her new show and balancing motherhood makes for some exhausting days. “This is a tired that you have no control over. Your body will shut you down,” she says. “Just recently I pushed through three days in the studio in a row – slept in the studio to get a song done because there’s a project that is really important to me coming out and I believed in it and really wanted to be a part of it. So I got it done, girl. We back outside. I told you.”

Damson Idris, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Winston Duke, Taraji P. Henson, and Precious Lee are some of the stars that will be outside – or rather on stage – with Rihanna as they walk in her latest show. When it comes to her feelings about the fourth experience, she says, “It’s heavy right now. It’s overwhelming, it’s a bunch of excitement, it’s chaotic and I love shit like that.”

One thing she doesn’t love as much is the pressure that comes with success. Last year, Forbes officially declared the founder of Fenty Beauty a billionaire, which she says she hopes other young people are inspired by. But, she adds, “It’s also scary.”

“There’s this weird pedestal that somebody put you on and you’re like ‘Wait, whoa, I’m not one of those billionaires now. It’s still me. And I feel like I fight extra hard to keep my feet on the ground.”

Check out our full interview with Rihanna as she also discusses how working on Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 is helping her get in the creative space for next year’s Superbowl.