Married to Medicine Season 11, Episode 3: What’s The Procedure?

(Photo by: Phylicia J. L. Munn/Bravo)

This week’s episode kicks off with Quad’s new man, King, pulling out all the stops—a brand-new Rolls Royce, to be exact. Over champagne and congratulations on her burlesque birthday bash, the couple’s conversation takes an unexpected turn. Quad hints at the next big chapter in her life: starting a family. IVF is on the table, and while it’s still early days, the idea of a baby adds a new layer to Quad’s already evolving story—especially considering how contentious it was about Quad choosing not to have a child in her last marriage to Dr. Gregory Lunceford.

Meanwhile, Toya takes her son Avery to Dr. Eugene’s office for an impromptu crash course in sex-ed. The scene is a necessary conversation with Eugene’s characteristic mix of warmth and expertise, and Toya’s outspoken openness. Dr. Eugene approaches it a bit more delicately, while Toya inquired about her son’s “wet dreams.” Dr. Eugene has traded the frenetic pace of the ER for a calmer (and arguably more lucrative) lane, running his own practice specializing in hormone replacement therapy for men and women. It’s a move that feels very post-pandemic pivot, but Toya isn’t letting him stop there. Ever the marketing mastermind, she floats the idea of expanding into Botox treatments. Eugene, visibly skeptical, doesn’t seem quite sold on the plan. It’s a classic Toya move—big ideas, bold execution—and a classic Eugene reaction, measured and cautious.

Dr. Simone and Cecil had every intention of staging a parental intervention at their son Myles’ apartment this week. Instead, they found themselves abandoned by their boys, Myles and Michael, and stuck cleaning a disaster zone that could only be described as post-apocalyptic. Simone, true to form, let her frustrations fly with her signature flair, but in the end, she and Cecil got the job done—albeit begrudgingly.

MARRIED TO MEDICINE — Pictured: (l-r) Phaedra Parks, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Lateasha Lunceford, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Jacqueline Walters — (Photo by: Derek White/Bravo)

Later, over reflections on Quad’s burlesque birthday extravaganza, Simone didn’t hold back on her thoughts about Quad’s “boyfriend reveal.” After learning that the couple had been dating for a year before going public, Simone offered a pointed critique: “It’s evident she’s the same old Quad.”

But let’s be honest: in Quad’s position, who wouldn’t tread lightly? When you’re fresh in a relationship, there’s something to be said for keeping things under wraps until you’re sure of its footing. Add to that the not-so-gentle judgments Quad endured during her divorce, and her choice to hold off sharing the news with this particular group of women feels less like secrecy and more like self-preservation. Some circles just aren’t built for soft launches.

It’s good to see Dr. Contessa back on Married to Medicine—and already hosting, no less. This week, she’s joined at home by Sweet Tea and Phaedra Parks (whose presence on the show remains a mystery we’re still piecing together). Over mimosas and small talk, the trio delves into Sweet Tea’s ongoing drama with Dr. Heavenly, revisiting the fallout from Simone’s Whitnik party.

As it turns out, Contessa can relate all too well to Sweet Tea’s grievances about Heavenly’s signature unfiltered commentary. The tension between Contessa and Heavenly has been palpable ever since Heavenly branded Contessa and Dr. Scott’s marriage as a “functionally dysfunctional relationship”—a wound that clearly hasn’t healed. Contessa’s empathy for Sweet Tea feels grounded, though whether this shared frustration will lead to an alliance or just more fireworks remains to be seen.

For Sweet Tea, however, the issues run deeper than just the drama at the party. In her confessional, she opens up about the pressure she’s feeling: “It’s very stressful to produce a baby amongst a group of ladies that, you know, try to stress me out.” For a moment, it’s easy to sympathize with Sweet Tea’s struggles to have a baby. The pressure of being surrounded by a group of women who seem to thrive on drama isn’t something to be taken lightly. However, if having a child is as important as she claims, perhaps stepping away from the show could be worth considering—after all, fan-favorite Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard-Bassett left the show to prioritize her mental health, and she’s since been enjoying the bliss of motherhood.

On a similar note, Sweet Tea’s comments about Quad’s new man feel a bit backhanded, especially considering she was once married to her current husband. It’s hard not to wonder if there’s a tinge of jealousy behind her words, as she navigates her own complicated relationship with both love and the show’s drama. But alas, it seems Sweet Tea is still trying to find her footing in this group, and her sharp remarks may be her way of asserting herself—whether or not they come off as genuine.

Meanwhile, Phaedra remains as enigmatic as ever, quietly stirring the pot while the rest of us wonder: is she here to mediate or to keep the drama brewing? The trio discuss getting the group altogether for a possible glamping trip so that the ladies can hash out their issues, and get on one accord.

Dr. Heavenly’s latest moment in her dental practice brings a heartwarming glimpse of her family dynamic. This time, it’s her son, Zachary, who introduces himself to a patient as “Future Doctor Zachary Kimes.” While it takes a few tries to get it just right, it’s refreshing to see Dr. Heavenly fostering generational wealth and giving her son the opportunity to learn the ropes in her office. It’s a small but meaningful step toward continuing her legacy—and a reminder of the impact family and ambition can have on shaping the future.

Dr. Jackie is back at work, juggling her usual high-profile patients. This time, she’s treating Riian McCray, the star player for the Atlanta Angels. It’s another reminder of her thriving career and the trust she’s built with some of Atlanta’s biggest names.

In this week’s episode, all the ladies receive beige gift boxes, each containing an invite to the group’s first girls’ trip of the season at a ranch in Florida. While some are excited, there’s noticeable hesitation among a few of the women, given the unresolved tension hanging in the air. Toya, ever the mediator, declares she’ll be putting out all the fires herself on the trip. Meanwhile, Simone and Cecil have a candid conversation about Simone’s ongoing issues with Quad. Simone remains firm in her stance, unapologetic about her behavior in Napa, and unwilling to make amends.

But here’s the thing: Quad’s treatment by this group is a glaring reminder of the limits of sisterhood. If this so-called “sisterhood” can turn so quickly, excluding someone from a girls’ trip, it begs the question—what’s really at the heart of their relationships? If anything, this behavior underscores that perhaps, with friends like these, who needs enemies?

Towards the end of the episode, we get a rare glimpse into the co-parenting dynamic between Apollo and Phaedra as they spend time with their kids. Despite the fact that Apollo still isn’t allowed inside Phaedra’s house, it’s clear they’re managing to find common ground and raise their children together. There’s an underlying sense of loyalty between them, even post-divorce, with Apollo revealing that Toya had been asking about his marital affairs.

Toya, for her part, insists she wasn’t trying to stir the pot, but she does make a valid point: the group doesn’t really know much about Phaedra. It’s true—despite her time on Real Housewives of Atlanta, Phaedra has always kept her personal life at arm’s length, leaving fans and castmates alike in the dark about certain details. Don’t we all remember her confusion about her due date in RHOA? Exactly.

As the episode nears its conclusion, we find Sweet Tea and Dr. G at home, having a candid conversation about their family plans. Sweet Tea opens up about the ongoing pain she’s experiencing after her fibroid surgery, a struggle that’s clearly weighing on her. Meanwhile, Dr. G, who has long expressed a desire to have children, sets a firm deadline—he wants to start a family within the next two years.

As the ladies pack and prepare for their glamping trip, it’s clear that some of these high-class women are a bit out of their element when it comes to the great outdoors. Heading to the airport, the group is a mix of excitement and uncertainty about what lies ahead. In a moment of levity, Dr. Jackie offers a prayer over the trip, hoping emotional intelligence will guide their interactions. But if next week’s previews are any indication, this getaway is poised to bring the kind of drama we’ve come to expect. Here’s hoping that, somewhere in the chaos, the ladies can find a way to reconnect and revive their sisterhood.

Watch Married to Medicine on Sundays on Bravo, and catch up with our reviews each week here.