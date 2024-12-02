‘Married to Medicine’ Season 11, Episode 2: Miss Quad’s Still Got It

Derek White/Bravo

Now in its 11th season, Married to Medicine continues to stand out in Bravo’s reality lineup. This Atlanta-based franchise offers a refreshing contrast to other ATL staples like Love & Hip-Hop and The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The cast, composed of accomplished doctors and their spouses, brings a more seasoned and nuanced dynamic, appealing to a wider audience with their balance of personal drama and professional success.

The season premiere wastes no time diving into the drama, anchored by Dr. Simone Whitmore’s “Whitnik” party—a nod to the iconic Freaknik festival and a celebration of her 35th “SpellHouse” reunion. But the festivities weren’t without their sparks. Brewing tensions surfaced between Dr. Heavenly and her husband, Dr. Damon Kimes, and Dr. Gregory Lunceford and his new wife, LaTeasha.

Meanwhile, Dr. Jackie Walters is thriving as ever, expanding her OB/GYN practice and attracting high-profile clientele. In the season’s second episode, we catch a glimpse of her treating none other than Kash Doll, who’s glowing in her pregnancy.

On the other side of town, Quad Webb is gearing up to celebrate her 43rd birthday in her signature over-the-top style. Her burlesque-themed bash is the talk of the group, and she personally delivers invitations around the city. Things take an awkward turn when Quad shows up at Dr. Contessa’s house, only to find LaTeasha—her ex-husband Dr. Gregory’s new wife—casually playing pool. LaTeasha doesn’t get an invite (for obvious reasons), leaving viewers to ponder: would you extend a birthday invitation to your ex’s new spouse? Yeah, we didn’t think so either.

The dynamics among the ladies are still a work in progress, especially when it comes to the ever-charismatic Ms. Quad. While some bonds seem solid, others remain precarious, as the premiere subtly revealed. At the venue for her burlesque-themed birthday party, a bombshell gets dropped: she has a boyfriend—news that even surprises almost everyone. The moment underscores Dr. Simone’s sentiment that there’s still plenty the group doesn’t know about her personal life.

Dr. Contessa and Dr. Heavenly are treading lightly around each other, their interactions tinged with the unresolved tension from Season 9’s explosive reunion. Back then, Contessa’s marriage became a focal point, fracturing their once-solid bond due to Heavenly’s brazen opinions both on and off the show. Now, as the new season unfolds, their exchanges feel like a cautious “temp check,” as they quietly assess whether they’re heading toward reconciliation or gearing up for another round of conflict.

Quad not only introduced her new beau to the group but also made it clear she’s aiming for harmony within the circle. While her intentions seem genuine, history suggests that maintaining peace in this group might be easier said than done. Still, watching the ladies navigate their complex dynamics and (hopefully) embrace Quad back into the fold makes me anticipate what’s to come.

Meanwhile, the men’s night out proves no less dramatic. What starts as an opportunity to air grievances quickly becomes tense, as unresolved issues among the women—particularly between LaTeasha and Heavenly—spill into their discussions. Dr. Damon and Dr. Gregory’s conversation takes center stage, with tensions flaring as they try to address their respective frustrations.

The episode wraps on a hopeful note, with the men seemingly finding common ground—a promising first step toward reconciliation. For a cast known for explosive moments, this rare glimpse of unity feels like a breath of fresh air.

Looking ahead to next week, the drama keeps rolling. We’ll get to know more about Quad’s new man, witness the surprising arrival of Phaedra Parks’ ex-husband, Apollo Nida, and prepare for a girls’ trip that’s already generating some buzz. Let’s cross our fingers that this getaway doesn’t descend into chaos like last season’s. After all, a little tranquility—however fleeting—wouldn’t hurt.

Watch Married to Medicine on Sundays on Bravo