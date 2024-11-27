Dr. Heavenly Kimes Returns To ‘Married to Medicine’ Sharper, Stronger, And Ready For Season 11

(Photo by: Derek White/Bravo)

Dr. Heavenly Kimes is back—and sharper than ever. The Atlanta-based dentist, entrepreneur, and perennial straight-shooter returns for Season 11 of Married to Medicine, ready to stir the pot and share a glimpse into her ever-growing world. From working alongside her son in her thriving dental practice to juggling the chaos of group dynamics with the other women, Heavenly remains as unapologetically candid as fans have come to expect.

MARRIED TO MEDICINE — Season:10 — Pictured: Dr. Heavenly Kimes — (Photo by: Phylicia J. L. Munn/Bravo)

Since joining the cast in Season 2, Dr. Heavenly has consistently delivered iconic one-liners, loyalty to her friends, and a willingness to dive headfirst into drama. “It’s humbling,” she says of watching herself on screen. “You get to see what other people see, and that reflection has been a learning experience. I’ve grown tremendously.” It’s this self-awareness that comes through in the premiere of season 11, particularly during her first interactions with Quad Webb, where she apologizes for her behavior last season.

Over the years, fans have come to know all sides of Heavenly—the bold truth-teller and the empathetic friend. “Fans have seen a lot of me outspoken when it needs to be. I say the things that need to be said, but then when I need to apologize, I do that as well. And I’m very empathetic—empathetic to, you know, things that people are going through. So yeah, you see all sides of me.”

At the heart of Married to Medicine lies a theme of sisterhood, one that Heavenly embraces despite its challenges. “Sisterhood means being supportive no matter if you’re meshing with somebody at the time or not. I’m going to support you in your business. I’m going to support you in all your endeavors. As a sisterhood, no matter where we are, we’ll always stand up and support one another.” In the Season 11 premiere, Dr. Simone and her husband, Cecil, host a “Whitnik” party to celebrate their 35th “SpellHouse” reunion. The event, inspired by the historic Freaknik festival, brought the cast together. Dr. Heavenly attends the party, and despite past tensions, she engages in candid conversations and supports her fellow cast members.

Outside of the show, Heavenly remains deeply committed to her family and her legacy. Her pride in her children’s achievements, particularly their journeys through Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), shines through. “Oh, man, y’all know that’s so important to me. I do something called Doctor Heavenly University. When we do financial literacy, we talk about legacy and leaving a legacy for my children. And I’m just so excited that all my children are doing well, all of my HBCUs. My daughter’s at FAMU, which is my alma mater. My son is going to Meharry Medical College. He’s a sophomore now. It’s just been amazing and humbling. Like I say, I cannot complain, and I thank God every day, every day, for all the opportunities.”

Despite the bittersweet moments of parenting, like watching her daughter move away to attend FAMU, Heavenly finds joy in the process of letting go. “I mean, like you say, it’s bittersweet, because I know Florida A&M is an amazing school, but I started a whole beauty supply store and thought that I could keep her in Atlanta. Yeah, it did not work, you know. And I just, you know, like you say, it’s bittersweet. I hate that she’s gone, but I’m so happy she’s going on and she’s living her life.”

There’s still much to come this season on Married To Medicine, so tune in next week for our full recap. Dr. Contessa Metcalfe also makes her return this season as a friend, bringing her dynamic energy back into the mix. Joining her is Dr. Mimi Sanders, a new face and a celebrated psychiatrist specializing in women’s mental health, whose expertise adds a fresh perspective to the group.

For fans eager to catch up or revisit the journey of Married to Medicine, all previous seasons are available to stream on Peacock.

