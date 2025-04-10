First Look: Malcolm D. Lee Expands ‘The Best Man’ Franchise With Debut Novel

Taye Diggs, Nia Long, and Morris Chestnut in “The Best Man,” PHOTO CREDIT: UNIVERSAL PICTURES. “The Best Man Unfinished Business” book cover.

More than 25 years after The Best Man captured hearts on the big screen, filmmaker Malcolm D. Lee is bringing his beloved characters to the page. Today, Storehouse Voices, an imprint of Crown Publishing Group, announced The Best Man: Unfinished Business, Lee’s debut novel co-written by Jayne Allen. Set to hit shelves July 1, 2025, the book will be released in paperback, ebook, and audiobook formats—and now audiences can get the first look at its vibrant cover.

Expanding the universe of The Best Man franchise, the novel picks up where The Best Man: The Final Chapters left off, offering readers a deeper dive into the next chapter of Harper Stewart, Jordan Armstrong, and Robyn Stewart’s lives. From navigating co-parenting and rediscovering personal passions to redefining love and purpose in midlife, Unfinished Business explores the emotional complexities fans have come to love—now with the intimacy only a novel can provide.

The Best Man: Unfinished Business marks a foray into a new medium for Lee, who is joined by Allen, author of the bestselling Black Girls Must Die Exhausted novel series and The Most Wonderful Time. “Writing this debut novel series around my most beloved cinematic characters has been an incredible journey—unlike anything I’ve done before,” Lee says. “Over 25 years, we’ve watched The Best Man characters grow, and even though I thought their stories ended with The Final Chapters, they keep returning, revealing new layers of story and depth.”

“This series offers a deeper dive into their inner worlds, allowing their next chapters to unfold in a way only a novel can,” he continued. “Sharing these new stories with longtime fans while introducing them to new audiences in a fresh medium is truly exciting. It’s both a continuation and a new beginning. I couldn’t be more thrilled to take fans old and new along for the ride.”

Originally released in 1999, The Best Man became a cultural landmark, spawning a successful sequel and a record-breaking series for Peacock. Now, this upcoming novel marks the first in a new trilogy, with two more standalone titles scheduled for next year.

The Best Man: Unfinished Business is now available for pre-order wherever books are sold.