Empowering Dreams: The UNCF ‘Empower Me Tour’ Boosts HBCU Awareness And Financial Resources For Aspiring College Students

UNCF “Empower Me Tour”/ Photo By: Tim Carver

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have stood as pillars of empowerment and excellence for Black students in America. Established out of necessity during a time when Black communities were excluded from mainstream institutions, HBCUs have played a transformative role in shaping generations of Black leaders in fields ranging from politics to medicine.

For more than 150 years, these institutions have been at the forefront of academic achievement, cultural pride and social change. Yet, despite their profound legacy, many students—especially those outside the HBCU-rich South—remain unaware of the competitive opportunities these schools offer.

That’s where theEmpower Me Tour (EMT) comes in. As a national initiative by the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), this transformative program plays a pivotal role in closing the awareness gap. It introduces students nationwide to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) while providing essential financial and career resources to help them not only access higher education but also thrive throughout their college journey.

UNCF “Empower Me Tour”/ Photo By: Tim Carver

For over 15 years, EMT has connected Black and Brown high school students with resources, inspiration and a clear pathway to higher education. The tour emphasizes financial literacy and provides critical tools to help students navigate the cost of college while empowering them to pursue their dreams.

The tour’s impact is evident. According to the UNCF, it facilitated over $45 million in scholarships and grants just last fall, highlighting its ability to support students in achieving their educational goals. ESSENCE recently spoke with Stacey Lee Spratt, the Director of the Empower Me Tour, about how this initiative is transforming educational journeys for first-generation students and beyond.

“It’s about showing students that there are pathways to success, opportunities for a scholarship, and institutions that want them to thrive,” Spratt told ESSENCE. “For first-gen college students, this is about more than just a scholarship,” she continued. “It’s about empowerment, showing them they belong and can succeed at institutions designed to help them thrive.”

UNCF “Empower Me Tour”/ Photo By: Tim Carver

The tour highlights Historically Black Colleges and Universities. It educates students in areas where HBCUs may be less well-known, with stops in cities like Milwaukee, New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

“Our Empower Me Tour is so important because we go to places and spaces where there aren’t HBCUs. It’s also an educational component to help students understand HBCUs, that we are historically Black, not exclusively Black and that anyone can apply to an HBCU,” said Spratt, an alumna of Clark Atlanta University.”

High school students who attend EMT events receive expert tips on college preparation, the HBCU experience, personal finances, empowerment and personal branding advice. They also have the opportunity to interview on-site with select colleges for admissions and scholarships.

“The stories that stick out for me are those students who say, ‘I didn’t even know I could go to an HBCU. I didn’t even know that I could go to college for free.’ Seeing those kids get an opportunity to go to school when they’re first generation—it’s just a genuine joy that can’t even be explained,” Spratt shared.

UNCF “Empower Me Tour”/ Photo By: Tim Carver

HBCUs have seen an unprecedented surge in recognition over the past few years. With historic giving, increased enrollment and heightened visibility in academics, sports and culture, these institutions are in a well-deserved spotlight.

“Our[HBCU] graduates are unapologetically proud,” Spratt emphasized. “They’re doctors, engineers, lawyers, teachers and more. Their stories are inspiring others to give and to attend these schools. This tour keeps that momentum going by showcasing what HBCUs offer and how they shape leaders.”

For aspiring college students, Spratt says seeing someone who left their neighborhood, attended an HBCU in the South, and became successful is inspiring. It shows them that they can do it, too.

While financial support is at the core of the Empower Me Tour, its impact goes far beyond dollars and cents. Sponsored by Wells Fargo, with key contributions from partners, the tour provides students with tools for career and personal growth.

“We offer financial literacy sessions to students and parents, explaining FAFSA, scholarships, and the nuances of funding education,” Spratt said. “But we also focus on life skills. Through sessions like Girl Talk and Guy Talk, we address topics like mental health, social media and self-esteem. It’s about preparing the whole student for the next chapter.”

One standout recent partnership with Macy’s brought over 200 students from Morehouse College, Spelman College and Clark Atlanta University to shop for professional attire. “Macy’s shut down the store for us,” Spratt shared. “Students received discounts and styled looks for interviews and internships. It wasn’t just about clothes; it was about confidence.”

The Empower Me Tour’s year-round programming ensures its impact is felt long after the tour ends. With a focus on college readiness in the fall and career preparation in the spring, the tour remains a steady presence in students’ lives.

“We’re investing in these students,” Spratt noted. “This isn’t just about handing out money; it’s about equipping them for success and making them feel seen, valued, and capable.”

As the tour continues its journey across the country, it carries with it the dreams of countless students, proving that access to education can truly transform lives.