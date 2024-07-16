These Are The Top 10 HBCUs In The Country—Did Yours Make The List?

Black Male enjoying college atmosphere

HBCUs are the cornerstone of many Black communities, but a new list reveals all schools aren’t created equally.

The U.S. News & World Report released its ongoing list of the nation’s top colleges and universities which ranks the institutions based on a myriad of factors.

“In total, 77 HBCUs that were eligible to be included on the list were ranked,” the outlet states. “Among the 77 ranked HBCUs, schools that place in the top 90% display their individual ranks.”

The schools were ranked according to their graduation and retention rates (average six-year graduation rate and average first-year student retention rate), social mobility, which takes a look at where recent low-income graduates land upon receiving their degrees; Pell graduation rates and graduate indebtedness.

At the top of list sits Spelman College, an unsurprising ranking since the school has racked up countless honors this year including receiving the largest the largest donation in HBCU history— $100M.

“We are invigorated and inspired by this incredible act of generosity,” said Dr. Helene Gayle, president of Spelman College at the time of the gifting announcement earlier this year. “This gift is a critical step in our school’s mission to eliminate financial barriers to starting and finishing a Spelman education. We can’t thank Ronda Stryker enough for her selflessness and support as both a trustee and friend. There’s no doubt that Spelman College is better because of her.”

Here are the top 10 HBCUs according to the outlet: