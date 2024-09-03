LinkedIn Says More Black People Than Ever Want To Be Entrepreneurs—But Is That Good Or Bad?

Barber shop receptionist portrait

LinkedIn recently released data showing that 77% of Black professionals aim to become entrepreneurs this year. Andrew McCaskill, a career expert with the platform, says this suggests we’re entering an era poised for a Black Business Boom, but while many aim to be their own boss, another 63% aren’t prepared to do so.

“Black folks got a glimpse of what it could be like to shape their own professional destiny when working from home during the height of the pandemic,” he tells ESSENCE. “We’re in the Great Stay right now, where people aren’t planning to leave their roles anytime soon as we navigate through this recession. A few years ago we were in the Great Resignation, where employees have the power and were able to easily leave their jobs for better ones or start successful businesses.”

McCaskill explains that while launching into entrepreneurship is definitely still possible, aspiring founders should be aware of what they’re getting into.”

“It’s important to use the right tools and understand what’s available for you.”

LinkedIn’s new suite of Premium Business aims to help freelancers, gig workers and the like attract new customers without ever even leaving their homes.

Among other features, subscribers can add a “Request Services” custom button to generate leads, that appears on their profile, personal posts, messages and search results, expanding their business’s reach across LinkedIn, a LinkedIn blog post states.

McCaskill says the new offering can help people step into entrepreneurship without taking a giant, ill-prepared leap.



“The job market is stable, but it is slow,” he says. “You have a lot of people who are in the job market right now who feel burnt out, who feel stuck in their current roles. We just looked at workforce confidence, and it as low as it’s been in the last five years.” Fortunately, he says with tools like LinkedIn Business Premium features, it is possible explore your dreams, responsibly.

To find out more visit LinkedIn.com.