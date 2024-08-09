If You've Used CashApp At All Since 2018 You May Qualify For A $2500 Payout

Cash App logos are being displayed on a smartphone screen and on a computer screen in Athens, Greece, on April 30, 2024. (Photo Illustration by Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

You may be able to get a payout from Cash App to the tune of up to $2500.

The P2P payment app and its parent company Block Inc. was named in a class action lawsuit that claims the two were “negligent and breached other obligations to users” in 2022 when a former employee accessed account data without permission. The case resulted in a $15 million settlement Block Inc. after the company was faced with repeated allegations of data breaches.

KTLA reports that Block Inc. said in a 2022 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it would be providing roughly 8.2 million current and former users details.

How do you know if you’re eligible for the payout?

You have been or were a user of Cash App and/or Cash App Investing.

Your account was accessed without your permission.

There were unauthorized or fraudulent withdrawals or transfers with your account between August 23, 2018, and August 20, 2024.



What is the payout amount you’re qualified to receive?

Once the above criteria is met, claimants can receive up to $2,500 “for out-of-pocket losses.”

The settlement does, however, state that “third-party documentation” that illustrates “a data security incident, unauthorized account event, or deficiency in error resolution” with your Cash App or Cash App Investing account” would be needed to move forward.

The outlet states that claimants can also apply to be reimbursed for lost time — capped at $25 an hour for three hours in this case, for a total of $75 — and for documented transaction losses due to “an unauthorized account event.”

Claims can be submitted by November 18, 2024 to the settlement’s website.