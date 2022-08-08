Cash App Taps Serena Williams To Help Educate Consumers On Financial Literary

Serena Williams has empowered women everywhere to be smart, bold and unrelenting through her incredible career as one of the world’s best athletes.

Now, she’s encouraging everyone to dominate another part of their lives: finances.

It has recently been announced that the tennis legend and savvy businesswoman has joined forces with Cash App for their first integrated brand campaign, “That’s Money.”

A statement from the brand describes it as a series of fifteen-second video spots designed “to capture the ease and joy of using Cash App for everyday money management.”

Williams stars in the latest mini-commercial, which shows the icon paying her babysitter via Cash App after a night out. She said she partnered with the company to encourage money management with ease.

“I am a huge proponent of financial independence, education and accessibility,” said Serena Williams in news release shared with Essence. “I want to use my platform to raise awareness around the opportunities money management tools like Cash App have to offer, so working together was a no-brainer. Cash App’s new brand campaign highlights just one of Cash App’s features I love to use and I hope this will show audiences that they can also financially interact with friends and family in a seamless way.”

Others stars that have been tapped for future campaign spots are NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and Formula One racing driver Sergio Pérez.

“At Cash App we aim to make money an accessible and liberating experience for anyone,” adds Catherine Ferdon, Head of Brand and Marketing at Cash App. “Through our first-ever brand campaign we’re thrilled to partner with culture-defining icons like Serena Williams and Odell Beckham Jr. who are best in class in their industries and financially savvy themselves, to introduce our products to new audiences and empower anyone to take control of their finances with Cash App.”

According to a news release, the videos will be seen on connected TV (Hulu, Tubi, ESPN+) and across social platforms through 2022.