Disney Influencer Dominique Brown Dies After Allergic Reaction At Event, Sparking Urgent Calls For Food Allergy Safety Reform

Jesse Grant / Getty Images

Dominique Brown, a beloved influencer, Disney theme park enthusiast and co-creator of the Black Girl Disney community, tragically passed away on Thursday, December 5, at just 34 years old. Brown reportedly suffered a fatal allergic reaction at a holiday food event hosted by pop culture merch retailer BoxLunch in Los Angeles.

There were reports that Brown had asked servers if the food contained an ingredient that she was allergic to but was told it did not.

Event host BoxLunch said emergency services were immediately called when Dominique had her reaction. The DJ reportedly made an announcement asking if anyone had an EpiPen, and the company said measures were in place to collect allergy information beforehand, NBC News reports. BoxLunch has reportedly since launched an internal investigation and is offering grief counseling for its team.

Her passing has sent shockwaves through the Disney and influencer communities. Brown’s brother, Patrick Ramos, took to her Instagram to share a heartfelt message on behalf of their family.

“Hi everyone, this is @pramos313 – Dominique’s brother,” Ramos wrote. “I wanted to take a moment to say thank you to her social media fam for showing her so much love and light. Disney did bring her joy, but it was unparalleled that she found a community who loved her and Disney as much as she did. I will miss my sister and best friend and that infectious smile she always had. Thank you, truly, from the bottom of my heart. ❤️🥺.”

Dominique was a Long Beach, California, resident and an advocate for representation in the Disney influencer space. Alongside her friend Mia Von, she co-founded Black Girl Disney to create a safe, joyful space for women of color who share a love for Disney’s films and theme parks.

More than 33 million Americans live with serious, potentially life-threatening food allergies, with someone being sent to the emergency room every 10 seconds due to an allergic reaction, according to Food Allergy Research and Education.

In response to her death, Dominique’s close friend Marcus Medley started a Change.org petition calling for stronger food allergy measures in restaurants and other food establishments. As of December 11, the petition has garnered more than 25,000 signatures.

“Allegedly, despite informing staff of her life-threatening allergy, she was served a dish containing the allergen,” Medley wrote in the petition description. “Allegedly, the establishment lacked critical life-saving tools like epinephrine autoinjectors (EpiPens) and trained staff to respond effectively.”

Medley’s petition outlines three demands for change: mandatory EpiPens at all food establishments, staff training to recognize and treat allergic reactions, and transparent communication about ingredients between chefs, servers, and patrons.

“Domo’s story isn’t unique, and that’s why we want justice and change,” Medley told KTLA. “People should be able to eat out without fear that their next meal could be their last.”

Brown’s passing is a devastating reminder that food allergies are not a choice or personal preference—they are a serious medical condition that can mean the difference between life and death. As her family, friends, and the communities she touched mourn her loss, there is a growing call for systemic change to prevent similar tragedies and ensure the safety of those living with food allergies.