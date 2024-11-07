Howard’s Heartbeat: The Yard Brings Together Alumni, Students And Supporters For Kamala Harris

Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Yard, the heart of Howard University, has always been more than just a gathering space. As the famous center of campus, it’s a place where history, culture and activism converge, from the roots of Greek life to the staging of protests, rallies and celebrations.

On Tuesday night, this storied ground transformed once again—this time, into a political arena. Under the glow of stadium lights and surrounded by bleachers and jumbotrons, Howard alumni, students and supporters gathered to support one of their own: Vice President Kamala Harris.

As the crowd watched results pour in, the excitement was palpable. “The Yard is the center,” said alumna Nia Naylor, former Howard University Student Association president. “The Yard is kind of like the heart of Howard University and who we truly are. It’s a mix of people. Everybody can mix and mingle on the Yard, and you can see people that you haven’t seen in years.”

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 05: Supporters wave flags during an election night event held by Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at Howard University on November 05, 2024 in Washington, DC. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The gathering captured the essence of Howard, with The Yard standing as a powerful symbol of pride, unity and tradition. It is also the heart of Howard’s legacy with the Divine Nine, the historically Black Greek-letter organizations, five of which were founded at the university—including Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., which Vice President Harris became a member of when she was a student.

The Yard has also been a space for civic engagement and celebration throughout the university’s history. Graduation commencement ceremonies, concerts, and even student protests regarding housing crises and the conflict in Gaza take place on the Yard.

Following in a long legacy of civic leadership among Howard alumni, including Zora Neale Hurston, Thurgood Marshall and Chadwick Boseman, Harris displayed that same drive for leadership when she ran for Freshman Class Representative of the Howard College of Arts and Sciences in 1982.

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 05: Members of Howard University’s sororities and fraternities dance on stage during an election night event for Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris at Howard University on November 05, 2024 in Washington, DC. Americans cast their ballots today in the presidential race between Republican nominee former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as multiple state elections that will determine the balance of power in Congress. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

Naylor said she is inspired by Harris’ roles on campus and seeing her run for president shows just how far involvement in leadership at Howard can take someone. “It feels amazing,” she said… “It’s truly just showing me everything that I can do because as someone who just graduated with a political science [degree], I would love to do something like that and be the president so I see that that’s achievable,” Naylor added. “Being able to see a Black woman in that position — let alone someone who was in my similar footsteps — that’s amazing.”

The Yard isn’t only representative of work but also is a place of love. Howard alums Phylicia and Michael Stuart attended the university at the same time as Harris from 1981 to 1986. The pair fell in love after seeing each other around campus, and they have been together for over 33 years.

The couple said they are proud to say they walked the Yard with the presidential nominee. Although things have changed since they attended the university, they are still happy to come back and support their former classmate. “Make no mistake, the students at Howard University are seeds for leaders of tomorrow, and we’re so proud to be connected to Howard,” he said.

As the results of the 2024 Presidential Election unfolded late into the night, the cheering and dancing began to quiet as hope slowly dimmed with each state announcement displayed to the crowd. First-time voter and freshman Rashada Kaba shared the sense of loss that had grown throughout the evening. “I honestly don’t think she’s going to win,” Kaba said. “It’s really disheartening. I thought it was going to be close, but I thought she would win overall. I did not think or expect to be discouraged this early on. I feel like this only started like half an hour ago.”

Harris-Walz campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond made the final announcement of the night: Vice President Harris would not address the crowd on election night. Early Wednesday morning, the results came in, confirming that former President Donald Trump would be re-elected President of the United States.

US Vice President Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris walks on stage as she arrive to deliver her concession speech at Howard University in Washington, DC, on November 6, 2024. Donald Trump won a sweeping victory on November 6, 2024 in the US presidential election, defeating Kamala Harris to complete an astonishing political comeback that sent shock waves around the world. (Photo by Tasos KATOPODIS / POOL / AFP) (Photo by TASOS KATOPODIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

By Wednesday afternoon, the Yard once again became a backdrop to history. Though the election didn’t end the way the community expected, spectators returned to the Yard to hear from the woman who inspired them to come out. The time spent waiting for the Vice President included conversations, hugs, and many tears.

As Vice President Harris emerged from Frederick Douglass Memorial Hall onto the stage, the crowd cheered and chanted her name. Harris remained positive in her concession speech and thanked her supporters and staff.

“I am so proud of the race we ran and the way we ran it. Over the 107 days of this campaign we have been intentional about building community and building coalitions. Bringing people together from every walk of life and background,” Harris said.

Despite the loss, 2005 Howard alumna Marjorie Cherfilus said the main reason she came back today was to show support for her fellow Bison. “Everyone supports her. She did everything she could do. She was the top candidate, so we’re here to support her,” she said.

Harris’ concession marked both an ending and a continuation of a legacy that began decades earlier on the same Yard where she walked as a student. Her speech made it clear that she wishes for a democratic and peaceful transfer of power with the Trump administration and that even though she didn’t win the election, hope is still alive and the work is not done.

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 06: Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to speak on stage as she concedes the election, at Howard University on November 06, 2024 in Washington, DC. After a contentious campaign focused on key battleground states, the Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump was projected to secure the majority of electoral votes, giving him a second term as U.S. President. Republicans also secured control of the Senate for the first time in four years. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

“A fundamental principle of American democracy is that when we lose an election, we accept the results. She continued. “This is not a time to throw up our hands. This is a time to roll up our sleeves.”

Vice President Harris encouraged everyone to remain positive even in times of darkness, to fill the sky with their light, and to embody the Howard motto of ‘Truth and Service.’

She affirmed, “The light of optimism, of faith, and of truth and service. HU–”

The crowd, with pride and unity, echoed back, “You know!”

Rachel Bunch, a senior broadcast journalism major from Virginia, is a reporter for HUNewsService.com at Howard University.