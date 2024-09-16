The Mecca Takes The Crown: Howard University Ranks As Top HBCU On Forbes List

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 25: An entrance sign near the main gate at Howard University October 25, 2021 in Washington, DC. Students have complained about mold and poor conditions in some dorm rooms and over 100 students have been staging a weeks-long protest to highlight the issues. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Howard University has once again made history, being named the top Historically Black College and University (HBCU) on Forbes‘ prestigious America’s Top Colleges List for 2024.

This isn’t the first time Howard has garnered national attention for its excellence in academics, culture, and leadership. Known as “The Mecca,” Howard has been a cornerstone of academic achievement and Black intellectualism since its founding in 1867. Now, being named the top HBCU on Forbes’ list further solidifies its place as a leader in higher education. The university ranked #83 overall on Forbes‘ list of America’s Top Colleges, outperforming more than 500 institutions across the country. Six HBCUs were included in the rankings, but Howard stood tall at the forefront​.

For HBCUs, this ranking holds immense significance. Traditionally, rankings from publications like Forbes have been dominated by predominantly white institutions, with HBCUs often receiving less visibility. Howard’s top spot on the HBCU list, along with its placement among the top 100 schools overall, reflects the rising recognition of the vital role HBCUs play in educating Black students and nurturing future leaders.

Howard University has a rich legacy that stretches far beyond its rankings. From producing iconic figures like Vice President Kamala Harris, Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, and civil rights activist Stokely Carmichael, the university’s alumni roster reads like a who’s who of Black excellence. And it’s not just about the past—Howard continues to pave the way for future generations. The school remains a top destination for students who seek an education rooted in Black culture, empowerment, and innovation, including myself.

As a proud graduate of Howard University School of Law, this recognition feels especially meaningful. It’s a significant achievement not just for the university, but for the entire HBCU community, as it signals a growing acknowledgment of the excellence and impact of these institutions on a national level. I can personally attest to the transformative experience of attending HU — Howard instills a sense of pride, history, and community that transcends the classroom.

There’s more to Howard’s recognition than just prestige—it’s a sign that HBCUs are finally being seen for the academic and social powerhouses they are. HBCUs are often lauded for their ability to foster Black excellence, nurturing leaders in fields as diverse as politics, science, entertainment, and law.

In fact, HBCUs as a whole continue to be critical drivers of economic empowerment, community development, and cultural progression. According to a study by UNCF, HBCUs enroll just 10% of Black college students but produce nearly 20% of Black graduates​.

This disparity speaks volumes about the quality of education these institutions offer, and Howard’s role as a leader among them further highlights the immense value of HBCUs in shaping the future.Being ranked as the top HBCU by Forbes is just the beginning. As Howard continues to invest in its students, faculty, and facilities, it’s clear that the university is poised for even greater accomplishments. Under the leadership of Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick, Howard has expanded its academic offerings, increased research funding, and developed programs that address the needs of today’s global workforce​.