Kamala Harris Delivers Concession Speech With Resolve: 'This Is Not A Time To Throw Up Our Hands, This Is A Time To Roll Up Our Sleeves'

Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris officially conceded the election to President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesdayn afternoon, delivering a hopeful and forward-looking message from Howard University, her alma mater. She urged supporters not to lose heart but to continue “the fight that fueled this campaign.”

Addressing a crowd that included former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Harris spoke about her defeat in the presidential race and conveyed deep gratitude and resolve.

“My heart is full today—full of gratitude for the trust you have placed in me, full of love for our country, and full of resolve,” Harris said. “The outcome of this election was not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for, but hear me when I say the light of America’s promise will always burn bright as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting.”

Expressing appreciation for her family, President Biden, first lady Dr. Jill Biden, her running mate Governor Tim Walz, and her campaign team, Harris reflected on the journey and unity that drove her campaign.

“I am so proud of the race we ran and the way we ran it. Over the 107 days of this campaign, we have focused on building community and fostering coalitions, bringing together people from every walk of life, united by a love of country and enthusiasm for America’s future. And we did it knowing we have much more in common than anything that divides us.”

Harris acknowledged the importance of accepting the election results and reaffirmed her commitment to a peaceful transition, noting she had spoken with Trump about the handover of power.

“A fundamental principle of American democracy is that when we lose an election, we accept the results,” she said. “That principle as much as any other distinguishes democracy from monarchy and tyranny, and anyone who seeks the public trust must honor it.”

She emphasized that Americans owe allegiance not to a person or a party but to the Constitution, “our conscience, and to our God.”

“My allegiance to all three is why I am here today—to say while I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign,” she affirmed.

In her address to young supporters, Harris pledged to keep fighting for democracy, the rule of law, and equal justice, urging them to stay engaged.“Sometimes the fight takes a while. That doesn’t mean we won’t win,” she said. “Do not despair. This is not a time to throw up our hands. This is a time to roll up our sleeves. This is a time to organize, to mobilize, and to stay engaged for the sake of freedom and justice and the future that we all know we can build together.”

Just hours earlier, Harris had called Trump to congratulate him on his win, stressing the importance of unity and of serving all Americans, according to a senior aide CBS News reports. As president of the Senate, she will oversee Congress’s formal count of electoral votes on January 6, which will finalize Trump’s victory.