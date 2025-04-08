More Than Music: Fans Say Farewell To J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival

(Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

When Grammy-award-winning emcee J. Cole launched the Dreamville Festival, it was more than a musical fete. The event was a passion project and love letter to North Carolina, where the rapper grew up.

The two-day, multi-stage event has been a massive draw for music fans worldwide. Last year, 104,000 people attended, representing all 50 states and multiple countries.

For five years, fans made the pilgrimage to Raleigh, North Carolina, transforming this capital city in the South into a massive celebration of creativity, community, and hip-hop. In December 2024, Cole announced that the 2025 festival would be his last.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – APRIL 06: Earthgang performs during the 2025 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 06, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

The headliners for 2025 included mega superstars Lil Wayne, the Hot Boys and Big Tymers, 21 Savage, Erykah Badu, GloRilla, and Wale, alongside Dreamville labelmates Ari Lennox, EarthGang, and more.

As the sun set on the Dreamville Festival for the last time, we asked Dreamers, from the OGs to the first timers, to reflect on what this concert has meant to them. This compilation of voices is a thank you, a farewell, and an ode to the artist who started it all, J. Cole.



“It feels like a family reunion,” says Shannon Burnett, a North Carolina native and four-time Dreamville attendee. “It is a gathering. It’s like a family out here. So, it feels like you’re in a big family reunion. It allows me to be social, meet new people, hear new artists, and it just gets me more connected.”

Burnett said there were several unforgettable moments, noting that Usher delivered one of the best performances of the night and that T-Pain’s high-energy set had the crowd fully engaged.

Similarly, Jonathan Zona, a longtime fan, noted, “Being here holds a lot of meaning for me. I’m a huge fan. I’ve been a J. Cole fan since I was a jit. You look up to people who look like you, who have been through what you’ve been through. So being here is a dream come true.”

“Every song he’s made has had an impact on me. “2Face” and “Sideline Story”—those are my anthems. To me, he’s the GOAT. He will always be in my heart,” Zona continued.

Fayetteville, NC native Anastasia Mevane has attended Dreamville Festival five times, and shared that the festival put a much-needed spotlight on North Carolina. “North Carolina is not known necessarily for a big, popular music scene, but Dreamville has put a spotlight on North Carolina that I really do love. So that’s why I come and support every year.” Mevane went on to express gratitude for what the rapper has done for his home state thus far. “Thank you for giving back to North Carolina because you really didn’t have to. But we appreciate what you do specifically for the Two-Six. That’s how you represent Fayetteville!”

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – APRIL 06: Tems performs during the 2025 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 06, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

Another fan regarded the fest as a “safe space” to congregate with the community. It’s good for the culture,” says Da’Mek Johnson. “I’m kind of sad that this is the last one because I came last year. This is only my second one.”

Michelle Sawyer, a longtime Raleigh resident, has attended every Dreamville Festival. Her thoughts? “We have something really big here that matters.”

Sawyer reflected on how Dreamville Festival has shifted perceptions of Raleigh as a music destination, noting that while festivals like Coachella and Broccoli Fest often come to mind, Dreamville has put Raleigh on the map. “No one thought about Raleigh until Dreamville. So many people fly in from different states, and all the hotels in downtown Raleigh are sold out; it’s like, yeah, we can have something really big here that matters.”



Sahr Sebba, a Dreamville newbie who traveled from Seattle, Washington, shared, “I went to high school in Jacksonville, North Carolina, and a kid in my youth group put me on to him. I’ve been a fan ever since.”

For Raleigh native Amanda Wesson, she says it’s a good look for the city. “Raleigh is kind of bougie. So, it’s been nice to have this type of opportunity come to Raleigh and for the hip-hop community to represent and be able to pull in crowds from all over the world. It’s brought lots of money to the city. It’s been nice to have something like that in our backyard. And a good look for Raleigh in general.”

Across the board, though, there’s a shared graciousness to the rapper for bringing such a festival to North Carolina. A state, many say, people wouldn’t have thought about had it not been for Dreamville. “My heart breaks that this is the last go-round,” says JaConna Brooker, festival attendee. “Thank you for bringing this unbelievable culture and vibe to your home state. For being true to yourself, your artistry, and most importantly, for giving new artists a chance.”

However, the story may not be over. While 2025 marks the final Dreamville Festival, the event organizers and the Raleigh City Manager announced plans to reimagine and rebrand the event in the future. What the new iteration will look like is still unknown. But for the thousands of fans who filled Dorothea Dix Park for the last few years, the hope is that the essence of Dreamville lives on.