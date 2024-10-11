Harris-Walz Campaign Teams Up With Black Faith Leaders For "Souls To The Polls" Voter Engagement Initiative Across The Country

Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The Harris-Walz campaign has launched a new initiative to mobilize Black voters in key battleground states ahead of Election Day on November 5.

The “Souls to the Polls” voter engagement push, which kicks off on Sunday, October 13, will encourage Black voters across denominations to turn out at the ballot box, with support from prominent faith leaders and local congregations.

The initiative, led by a National Advisory Board of Black Faith Leaders, is a critical component of the campaign’s broader effort to connect with Black voters, a crucial demographic in the upcoming election. Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to make appearances at churches in battleground states as part of the effort to boost voter participation.

Bishop Vashti Murphy McKenzie, a member of the National Advisory Board and 117th elected bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, emphasized the high stakes of the election for Black Americans. “Guided by faith every single day, Vice President Harris is committed to building a brighter future for all Americans,” McKenzie shared with ESSENCE in a statement. “There is too much at stake in this election for any of us to not do our part to save the soul of this nation.”

The Souls to the Polls initiative will officially begin with a national call featuring gospel performances, faith leaders, senior elected officials and surrogates. The campaign says the initiative is designed to create “authentic moments of engagement” with Black voters and highlight the importance of civic participation.

VP Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, have made voter engagement a cornerstone of their campaign, especially in Black communities. The Souls to the Polls initiative is part of a series of outreach efforts, including a nationwide HBCU tour and the Black Maternal Health Townhall.

The Harris-Walz campaign’s National Advisory Board of Black Faith Leaders is spearheading the Souls to the Polls mobilization effort, with leaders including Bishop McKenzie, Bishop Reginald T. Jackson, Presiding Prelate of the 2nd Episcopal District, Bishop Leah D. Daughtry, National Presiding Prelate of The House of the Lord Churches in Washington, D.C. Reverend Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III, Senior Pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas

In a joint statement, the advisory board highlighted Vice President Harris’ dedication to the Black church and her work for Black communities. “Vice President Harris has been a faithful servant to both God and the American people for her entire life. The Vice President is a woman of faith and principle and is the only candidate who has always been a friend and advocate to the Black Church and faith communities across the country.”

As the election nears, the Harris-Walz campaign is ramping up efforts like Souls to the Polls to energize Black voter turnout, underscoring the crucial role Black voters will play in determining the election’s outcome.