HomeNews

These Black Women Are Championing Voter Rights And Leading The Fight Against Suppression In Key Battleground States

From voting registration to fighting misinformation, meet some of the Black women who are making sure everyone’s vote counts.
These Black Women Are Championing Voter Rights And Leading The Fight Against Suppression In Key Battleground States
By Kizzy Cox ·

From the top of the Democratic presidential ticket to the grassroots workers on the ground, Black women are once again doing their part to expand voting rights, ensure people of color have their voices heard, and protect democracy.

In a highly consequential election, with Kamala Harris poised to make history if elected, voter suppression efforts are playing out across the country, particularly in states like Georgia that were once covered by the 1965 Voting Rights Act.Because of their history of discrimination, these states have to submit any election law changes for federal approval before implementation. However, voter restrictions have increased after the U.S. Supreme Court weakened the Voting Rights Act in 2013 by ending the preclearance provision. Those GOP-led restrictions have only ramped up since Donald Trump’s Big Lie claiming he won the 2020 presidential election that he lost fair and square to President Joe Biden.

Misinformation in service of that lie has been widely disseminated, and Black people have paid the price. In Georgia, for example, poll workers Wandrea “Shaye” Moss and her mother, Ruby Freeman, were the targets of a conspiracy theory made up by Donald Trump’s lawyer at the time, Rudy Giuliani, that claimed that Moss and Freeman had pulled fake ballots from suitcases under tables at a ballot-counting center to rig the election in favor of Biden, as reported by Reuters. As a result, Moss and Freeman became the targets of racist and violent threats.

ESSENCE spoke to a few of the Black women playing pivotal roles in pushing back against voter suppression tactics in four battleground states.

TOPICS: 