These Black Women Are Championing Voter Rights And Leading The Fight Against Suppression In Key Battleground States

Salewa Ogunmefun, Pennsylvania Voice (Pennsylvania)

As the Executive Director of Pennsylvania Voice, Salewa Ogunmefun oversees the four pillars of the organization’s work: civic engagement, voting rights and election administration, reflective democracy and capacity building. Pennsylvania is facing more barriers to voter participation and also political representation. Ogunmefun explained, “the lines are drawn in Pennsylvania… in a way that disenfranchises voters before they ever headed to the ballot box, which is why I was really proud to work with partners in a campaign in the last redistricting cycle to actually end up winning what is now the most racially equitable State House maps in Pennsylvania history.” Fair redistricting is key to getting representation that reflects the community, and Ogunmefun looks forward to duplicating the process for the State Senate maps.

Another aspect of the work is civic engagement. It does so by partnering with more than 60 community organizations to teach people the connection between what they see in their own lives, the power structures and decision makers that create those conditions, and how they, as voters, can affect that. Ensuring their vote counts is critical once people are engaged in the political process.

While mail-in voting is allowed in Pennsylvania (and has proved to be much more popular with Democrats than Republicans—in the 2020 election, for example, Democrats requested 846,000 more mail-in ballots than Republicans),conservative efforts to suppress this form of voting has resulted in something as simple as a ballot that doesn’t have a date written on the outer envelope being invalidated. Counties aren’t constitutionally required to let voters know that if they come in and put a date on their ballot, it will be counted. So, while the court case the ACLU has filed to have ballots with missing dates counted is reviewed, Pennsylvania Voice has also been working to either convince counties to reach out to voters themselves or provide a list of those voters to Pennsylvania Voice so they can do it on their behalf. “I think it’s going to eliminate the amount of ballots that didn’t get to be counted [like] in 2020,” said Ogunmefun.

This type of “plan B” strategy, as Ogunmefun calls it, reflects the creativity and flexibility needed to match equally wily attempts to disenfranchise voters of color. Reflecting on the power that Black women have to affect change, Ogunmefun remarked, “I think that this year, with a Black woman on top of the presidential ticket, and BIPOC women leading the election protection coalition and women of color showing up in droves to register to vote, that truth is just more visible than ever. And I’m excited that we can finally get an opportunity to make that known in a way that is undeniable.”





