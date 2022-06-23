Trump Targeted Black Elections Workers And More Takeaways From Capitol Riots Hearings Day 4

01

Trump’s false claims caused many election workers to be targeted with threats and violence.

Former Georgia election worker, Wandrea ArShaye “Shaye” Moss, testified, about the accusations thrust upon her. Moss, who is Black, told the committee, “A lot of threats, wishing death upon me, telling me that I’ll be in jail with my mother… ‘Be glad it’s 2020 and not 1920’…A lot of them [the threats] were racist. A lot of them were just hateful. I felt horrible. I felt like it was all my fault.” Shaye’s mother, Ruby Freeman was also an election worker. Freeman testified saying, “I’ve always believed that, when God says that he will make your name great. But this is not the way it was supposed to be…I won’t even introduce myself by name anymore.” Freeman shared that she’s nervous to give her name in for food orders and is concerned for all those around her. One harasser told Moss that she and her mother should “hang for committing treason.” “I’ve lost my sense of security all because a group of people, starting with No. 45 and his ally Rudy Giuliani, decided to scapegoat me to push their own lies about how the presidential election was stolen.” Trump also attacked Freeman and Moss personally in a phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) days before the Capitol attack, mentioning Freeman 18 times Freeman continued, “Do you know how it feels to have the president of the United States targeting you? The president of United States is supposed to represent every American, not to target one.”