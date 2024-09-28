Harris-Walz Campaign Launches HBCU Homecoming Tour To Mobilize Black Voters In Battleground States

(Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

With about a month until election day, the Harris-Walz campaign is stepping up its grassroots efforts by launching a Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Homecoming Tour. Homecoming season is one of the most important times for HBCUs, celebrating their rich culture, history and the sense of community they’ve built over generations. The campaign’s decision to hit the road during this pivotal time aims to connect with Black voters in key battleground states like North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Virginia and Pennsylvania.

These states are not only crucial for the upcoming election but are also home to some of the country’s most renowned HBCUs. According to the campaign, it will send surrogates, including Black elected officials, national leaders and notable figures from both the HBCU and hip-hop communities, to engage directly with students and alumni.

The tour starts today, September 28 at Winston-Salem State University(WSSU) as the school celebrates its 132nd Founders Day. The campaign will host a tailgate during the WSSU vs. Bowie State University football game in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Other stops on the tour include Lincoln University and Virginia State University on October 12th, followed by stops at Howard University, North Carolina A&T State University, and Clark Atlanta University on October 19th, before concluding at Morehouse and Spelman College on October 26th.

“Howard University helped shape everything I am today, and historically Black colleges and universities are preparing the next generation of leaders,” Harris, a proud graduate of the university, recently posted on X (formerly Twitter).

HBCUs have long held a special place in American education. Founded to serve Black students who were once excluded from mainstream institutions, they’ve been at the forefront of academic excellence, cultural expression, and political engagement for over 150 years. Homecoming time at these institutions is more than just a school tradition—it’s a celebration of Black pride and progress that brings together alumni, students, and the surrounding community.

These institutions have always been hubs of political engagement, making this tour a natural and impactful way to reach and energize a crucial voting base. And the Harris-Walz campaign is building on its recent momentum and engagement with the HBCU community. Last week the campaign celebrated National HBCU Week, National Voter Registration Day and National Black Voter Day by organizing in-person and virtual canvassing events across 60 HBCU campuses.

“Vice President Harris has been very clear: she is not taking a single voter for granted, Black voters are not in our back pocket, and we must put in the work to earn their vote,” said Christale Spain, the newly appointed National Black Engagement Director for the Harris-Walz campaign, in a statement to ESSENCE. “That is exactly what we are doing by launching an HBCU homecoming tour across battleground states.”

Spain emphasized that “As President, Kamala Harris will chart a new way forward that includes creating an opportunity economy that provides real economic tools for our community, not to mention her leadership as Vice President has resulted in millions forgiven in student loan debt, directly working to close the racial wealth gap and millions of new jobs created for Black workers. Vice President Harris is the only candidate in this election who has delivered real progress for Black America — and she’s just getting started.”

During a recent visit to the Atlanta University Consortium (AUC), Governor Tim Walz underscored HBCUs legacy of political engagement and advocacy, recalling the Atlanta Student Movement’s fight for voting rights and racial equality. He also warned of ongoing voter suppression efforts, particularly in the state of Georgia.

Additionally,the Harris-Walz ticket has been endorsed by over 50 HBCU football legends, including Hall of Fame inductees and Super Bowl MVPs such as Doug Williams—the first Black quarterback to start, win, and be named MVP of a Super Bowl. Joining legends like Mel Blount of Southern University and Emerson Boozer of Maryland Eastern Shore, these athletes commended Harris’ dedication to justice and equality, expressing confidence that she would prioritize the best interests of all Americans as President.

Given HBCUs’ longstanding role in fostering political activism and community solidarity, this initiative by the Harris-Walz campaign could prove pivotal in mobilizing voter turnout. As the campaign continues its efforts, the impact of these engagements will be closely watched in the lead-up to election day in November.