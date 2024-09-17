National Voter Registration Day: Harris-Walz And DNC Launch Nationwide Outreach Campaign Across 60 HBCU Campuses

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

In a major effort to mobilize young Black voters ahead of the 2024 election, the Harris-Walz campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) have launched a comprehensive voter registration drive to coincide with National Voter Registration Day(September 17) and National Black Voter Registration Day (September 20). This all-out push will focus on key battleground states and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) ahead of the 2024 Presidential election, which is fast approaching in just 49 days.

The campaign will roll out in-person and virtual canvassing events across 60 HBCU campuses in crucial swing states such as Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Michigan. The Harris-Walz campaign is tapping into the energy of HBCUs, which have long been instrumental in Black civic engagement. This week, the campaign will hold nine in-person voter registration events in North Carolina, a state with the second-highest number of HBCUs in the country.

Vice President Kamala Harris will also mark National Voter Registration Day with a high-profile event in Philadelphia, participating in a moderated conversation with the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ). The event will take place in front of an audience of students from Lincoln University and Cheyney University, two historic HBCUs, as well as NABJ members.

“We look forward to our members and student journalists hearing from Vice President Harris as our panel asks the tough questions that are most pressing to the communities served by NABJ members,” NABJ President Ken Lemon said in a statement to WHYY Radio which will host the conversation at its headquarters.

This appearance comes just about one month after the NABJ faced widespread crticism for extending an invitation to former President Donald Trump during its annual convention, sparking a heated response from some members and the public. The invitation, which was part of the organization’s efforts to engage with diverse political voices, led to backlash, particularly within communities critical of Trump’s record on issues affecting Black Americans. The Harris event is seen as an opportunity to refocus on voter engagement, particularly among Black youth, before the 2024 election.



Lemon added, “As we have always stated, NABJ does not endorse political candidates as a journalism organization. Just as we demonstrated during our Convention interview with former President Trump, this event will not be a campaign rally but will be handled with respect to journalistic principles.”



NABJ will provide a live feed of PolitiFact fact-checking on its website and social media account via #NABJFactCheck.

In addition to on-the-ground efforts, the campaign will engage voters through digital platforms. The campaign has partnered with Revolt to take over the homepage of the hip-hop culture and news site. This digital initiative, alongside other media partnerships, will leverage platforms that resonate with Black Americans, particularly younger voters, to drive home the message of voter participation.

The campaign is also launching a national voter assistance textline with information avaiable in English and Spanish. This resource aims to simplify the voter registration process and guide voters through the DNC’s IWillVote.com platform. According to the campaign, the text line is part of a broader effort to ensure voters can access clear and reliable information about registering and casting their ballots.

“Every voter deserves to make their voice heard and cast their ballot for the future they want to see, which is why we’ve invested millions into our ‘I Will Vote’ program and have launched a new text hotline to get young voters real time information and live support directly on their phones in the run up to Election Day,” DNC chair Jaime Harrison said in a statement to NBC News.

On Friday, September 20, National Black Voter Registration Day, the Harris-Walz campaign will further intensify its voter registration efforts. This day will feature another media partnership aimed at registering Black voters. The focus on battleground states such as Georgia and Pennsylvania is seen as essential to both the campaign’s success and the broader Democratic electoral strategy. In the 2020 election, Black voters played a decisive role in flipping these states, and the Harris-Walz campaign appears to be prioritizing outreach to these communities to maintain that momentum.

While Black voters have historically leaned Democratic, engagement remains a challenge for both parties, particularly with younger voters. Campaigns are increasingly focusing on youth voters, recognizing the potential they have to influence election outcomes in key states.