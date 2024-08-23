Kamala Harris Delivered A Powerful DNC Acceptance Speech Proving She's More Than Just A Historic First—She's A Leader Ready To Govern

Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

CHICAGO, Illinois—Vice President Kamala Harris stepped into the pages of history on Thursday night as she formally accepted the Democratic party’s nomination for president of the United States. The moment is monumental as Harris is the first Black and South Asian woman to lead a major party’s ticket.

Speaking with the weight of this legacy, Harris framed the upcoming election as a rare and crucial chance for the nation to “chart a new way forward.” She urged voters to seize this moment to write “the next great chapter in the most extraordinary story ever told”—a story that now includes her own groundbreaking candidacy.

In a highly anticipated moment at the Democratic National Convention, Harris formally accepted her party’s nomination for President of the United States. Entering the convention in a tight race—perhaps with a slight edge—Harris faces some challenges. Many undecided voters remain uncertain about her, with concerns that she might be too liberal. Her speech addressed these apprehensions and solidified her place as a unifying and pragmatic leader.

“My entire career, I’ve only had one client: the people. And so, on behalf of the people, on behalf of every American regardless of party, race, gender, or the language your grandmother speaks, on behalf of my mother and everyone who has ever set out on their own unlikely journey, on behalf of Americans like the people I grew up with, people who work hard, chase their dreams, and look out for one another, on behalf of everyone whose story could only be written in the greatest nation on earth, I accept your nomination to be president of the United States of America,” she said.

Harris began by weaving a personal narrative that aimed to resonate with voters across the political spectrum. She described her upbringing as the daughter of immigrant parents, an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, growing up in a working-class neighborhood in California, a relatable story to many that served as a strong foundation for her.

This biographical sketch was not just about connecting with voters on a personal level; it was a strategic move to present herself as someone who understands the struggles of ordinary Americans and has the fortitude to fight for them.

She then recounted the moment that inspired her to become a prosecutor—her best friend confiding in her about being sexually abused at home. Harris shared that she told her friend to come live with her family, and that experience was pivotal in shaping her career and driving her commitment to protecting the vulnerable. She then outlined her career as a prosecutor, emphasizing her battles against big banks and cartels trafficking in drugs, guns, and human beings—narratives designed to counter the perception that she is too liberal by highlighting her tough-on-crime credentials.

“With this election, our nation has a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism and divisive battles of the past, a chance to chart a new way forward, not as members of any one party or faction, but as Americans,” she said. The vice president said the upcoming election is “not only the most important of our lives, it is one of the most important in the life of our nation.”

A significant portion of her address was dedicated to a promise of unity. Harris explicitly vowed to represent everyone in America, positioning herself in stark contrast to former President Donald Trump’s often divisive and partisan approach. “I promise to be a president for all Americans. You can always trust me to put country above party and self, to hold sacred America’s fundamental principles, from the rule of law to free and fair elections, to the peaceful transfer of power,” Harris told convention attendees. “I will be a president who unites us around our highest aspirations.

A president who leads and listens, who is realistic, practical, and has common sense, and always fights for the American people. From the courthouse to the White House, that has been my life’s work.”

Although Harris has served as vice president for the last three years and previously as a senator from California, Harris used her speech to reintroduce herself to Americans.

She outlined her economic agenda, which was rooted in collaboration. “I will bring together labor and workers, small business owners and entrepreneurs, and American companies to create jobs, grow our economy, and lower the cost of everyday needs like health care, housing and groceries,” she said.

Harris also committed to signing legislation that would restore federal abortion protections, which were abolished by the Supreme Court when it overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022.

Her attacks on Trump were measured yet effective. She targeted some of his most turbulent proposals, such as raising taxes through tariffs and eliminating the Department of Education. These critiques were not just about policy differences; they aimed to portray Trump as out of touch with the needs and desires of the American people.

“In many ways, Donald Trump is an unserious man,” Harris said. “But the consequences of putting Donald Trump back in the White House are extremely serious,” she said.

Additionally, Harris cited the recent Supreme Court decision that granted former presidents immunity from prosecution for official acts to strengthen Trump’s position further. Trump faces federal charges in Washington, D.C., for his alleged attempt to subvert the transfer of presidential power after 2020.

“Just imagine Donald Trump with no guardrails and how he would use the immense powers of the presidency of the United States — not to improve your life, not to strengthen our national security — but to serve the only client he has ever had: himself,” she said.

Harris established her credentials on foreign policy as a potential commander-in-chief, a critical task given the enduring skepticism some voters might have about a woman in this role. Preceding segments featuring veterans and national security specialists like Leon Panetta bolstered her image as a capable leader on the global stage.

“I know the importance of safety and security, especially at our border,” she said, noting that the White House negotiated with Senate Republicans and Democrats on a bipartisan immigration deal that Trump derailed when he announced his opposition to it earlier this year.

“I refuse to play politics with our security,” she said, calling for the plan’s revival. “I know we can live up to our proud heritage as a nation of immigrants and reform our broken immigration system. We can create an earned pathway to citizenship and secure our border.”

Her delivery was direct, mesasured and confident, a clear evolution from the more tentative candidate of 2019 who struggled to find her footing and ultimately dropped out of the race. Her speech was a clear signal that she is ready to take on the challenges ahead with a focus that is both relentless and resolute.

Harris’s acceptance of the Democratic nomination for president was a moment steeped in historical significance, strategic calculation and a deep awareness of the political and cultural landscapes she must navigate. She delivered a deliberate, finely-tuned message to a diverse electorate, making clear that she is in it to win it.