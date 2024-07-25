‘The Best Way Forward Is To Pass The Torch To A New Generation’: President Biden Addresses The Nation On Decision To End Bid For Re-Election

Photo by Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

In an Oval Office address Wednesday night, President Joe Biden framed his decision to end his re-election bid as a “defense of democracy,” emphasizing the importance of placing the nation’s well-being above personal ambition.

“I revere this office, but I love my country more, Biden declared. “I draw strength and find joy in working for the American people. But this sacred task of perfecting our union is not about me. It’s about you. Your families. Your futures. It’s about ‘We the People.'”

Biden’s announcement comes after intense pressure from within his party and a lackluster debate performance that cast doubt on his viability for re-election.

“I have decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. That is the best way to unite our nation.”

He positioned his departure as a necessary step to unite the nation and preserve democratic values. “We must choose between moving forward or backward, between hope and hate,” Biden said.

In his address, Biden also endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor, praising her as “experienced, tough, and capable.” This endorsement positions Harris as the likely frontrunner for the Democratic nomination, with an expected virtual roll call of delegates set to confirm her candidacy by early August.

Biden’s decision marks a rare instance of an incumbent president voluntarily stepping aside, a move last seen with Lyndon B. Johnson in 1968.

As he concludes his presidency, Biden pledged to continue working on his agenda, including economic growth and civil rights, until his successor is inaugurated. He also issued a clarion call for Americans to remain vigilant in protecting democratic values.

“The great thing about America is here, kings and dictators do not rule. The people do,” Biden concluded, urging citizens to uphold the ideals of democracy as history unfolds.