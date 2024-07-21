President Joe Biden Withdraws From 2024 Presidential Race, Endorses Kamala Harris

(Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

In a surprising turn of events, President Joe Biden announced Sunday his decision to end his re-election campaign for the 2024 presidential race. This move concludes his distinguished five-decade political career and significantly alters the landscape of the upcoming election, just four months before voters head to the polls.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President,” Biden said in a letter addressed to Americans which was shared on social media platform X.

Biden, 81, faced mounting pressure within the Democratic party regarding his age and ability to secure victory against Donald Trump. In his announcement, he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee.

“While it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to step down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Biden continued in the letter. He said he plans to address the nation later this week to elaborate on his decision.

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 14: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the assassination attempt on Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at the White House on July 14, 2024 in Washington, DC. A shooter opened fire injuring former President Trump, killing one audience member and injuring others during a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13. Biden was joined by Vice President Kamala Harris and Attorney General Merrick Garland. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

In his letter, Biden expressed gratitude towards Harris, calling her an “extraordinary partner,” and later endorsed her as the party’s nominee. “My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President,” he posted.

“And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year.”

Biden’s withdrawal marks the end of a remarkable political journey. He served 36 years in the U.S. Senate, chaired the Judiciary and Foreign Relations committees and spent eight years as Vice President under Barack Obama before taking office as the 46th President of the United States.

Although Biden has endorsed Harris as the Democrats’ next candidate, the party is scrambling to identify its frontrunner for the swiftly approaching election. More importantly, Biden’s decision to step back underscores the uncertain future that lies ahead should the Democrats fall short in the election.

Black women, who have predominantly been the political backbone of the Democratic Party, will be significantly impacted by issues such as reproductive rights, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), and safety. Not to mention, Project 2025 hangs in the balance. Project 2025, a key initiative aimed at addressing systemic inequalities and advancing social justice, includes critical reforms in education, criminal justice, healthcare, and economic opportunities. The outcome of the upcoming election will determine the feasibility and implementation of these vital reforms, which are crucial for fostering equity and progress in marginalized communities.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available*