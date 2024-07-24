Black Men Are Also With Her: Thousands Join Zoom Call, Raise Over $1 Million For Kamala Harris’ Presidential Campaign

TOPSHOT – US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks at her campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, on July 22, 2024. Harris on Monday compared her election rival Donald Trump to “predators” and “cheaters,” as she attacked the first former US leader to be convicted of a crime. (Photo by Erin SCHAFF / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ERIN SCHAFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s not just Black women mobilizing in support of Vice President Kamala Harris—Black men are also with her. On Monday night, following Sunday’s historic call and fundraising effort with Black women, over 20,000 Black men joined the “Win with Black Men” meeting organized by journalist Roland Martin and his Black Star Network in support of Harris’ historic campaign.

After the call, Martin posted on X, “I have no words. And not just because I’m tired. My @BlkStarNetwork just told me that 53,862 people registered for our #WinWithBlackMen video call. We raised $1.3M and counting from 17,000 donors.”

According to Martin, the money fundraised “will go to the Harris campaign, as well as to grassroots organizations run by Black men in battleground states.”

Within minutes of the Zoom call starting, it was at capacity, and Martin made the decision to live stream the meting via YouTube. The gathering included numerous prominent Black male elected officials, community organizers, and celebrities who publicly expressed their support of Harris, including Mayor of Atlanta Andre Dickens, Maryland Governor Wes Moore and U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock.

“This moment will go down in history when the brothers got together to say we are all in for the next president of the United States, Kamala Harris,” Sen. Raphael Warnock stated.

“Don’t let anybody slow us down asking the question ‘Can a Black woman be elected president of the United States,’” Warnock continued. “Kamala Harris can win. We just have to show up. History is watching us, and the future is waiting on us.”

“When we mobilize, we win. We move mountains,” Moore said. “For Kamala Harris, who has stood by us, lifted us up, and supported us, it is important that she knows that she has an army behind her.”

Dickens echoed these sentiments, adding “The victories that we got for Joe Biden, Raphael Warnock, and Jon Ossoff is going to happen again for Kamala Harris…We are fired up. Now it is time to raise the money, get the volunteers, and go forward. Let’s keep this thing going. No doubt. No fear.”

CNN political analyst and former South Carolina politician Bakari Sellers was also on hand. “Let’s protect Kamala. Let’s be with her like she was there for us,” Sellers said. “We are going to disagree a lot. But let’s put the petty bickering aside. Let’s stand up and be the Black men who change this country. We built this country. I’m rocking with Kamala.”