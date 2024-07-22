WATCH: Chief To Chief: Undeterred, Unprecedented, Unwavering with Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris

Essence Ventures President & CEO Caroline Wanga explores black women as CEOs of home, culture, and community, emphasizing their pivotal roles in shaping society. Her mission extends beyond recognition to empowerment, aiming to unleash the full potential of every black woman and celebrate the leadership qualities inherent within each individual. Through her advocacy and leadership, Wanga champions a vision where black women thrive as influential leaders in every aspect of life, driving positive change and fostering inclusive growth for future generations.