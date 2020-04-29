Bridal Bliss: 10 Sweet Photos Of Joyful Brides That Will Make Your Day

There’s nothing like seeing the bride live her best life on her wedding day.
In all of our Bridal Bliss roundups, we look forward to seeing the bride be treated like a queen during the happiest day of her life. Whether that means turning up with her bridesmaids while getting ready or glowing on her way to the altar, we cherish these moments of the bride enjoying her day to the fullest.
Scroll through the gallery to see these beautiful moments of Bridal Bliss brides getting their shine.
01
Ashley Gave The Band A Run For Their Money
The reception was so lit, Ashley joined in with the band and made magic. See Ashley and Brandon's North Carolina wedding here.
02
Lucile's Bridal Glam Won The Day
Lucile looked like a queen with her tiara, diamond earrings and natural glam. See Lucile and Dorson's winter wedding here.
03
Keyva's 'Before The Aisle Smile' Blew Us Away
You know its true love when the bride's smile lights up the room. Check out Keyva and Gerald's classic white and gold ceremony here.
04
Lateesha Hit The Dance Floor With A Surprise Routine
Lateesha taught her girls, including her mom and mother-in-law, a choreographed dance to "Before I Let Go" by Beyoncé. Read all about it here.
05
Keva Shared The Sweetest Moment With Her Flower Girl
Keva and her flower girl looked too beautiful for words. See Keva and Leonard's Bahamian wedding here.
06
Brittany And Her Bridesmaids Exuded Beauty In Every Hue
The warm tones of this New Orleans wedding had us shook! See Brittany and Reginald's woke New Orleans wedding here.
07
Brittany Made Her Sorors Proud
It's a Delta thing! See Brea and Brandon's modern industrial wedding here.
08
Joi-Marie Received A Special Gift From Her Mom
The bride was moved to tears after being gifted her great-grandmother's sapphire ring. Read the touching story here.
09
Pierre's Reception Entrance Shut It Down
Pierre's reception dress turned every head in the room. See Ronald and Pierre's New Orleans wedding here.
10
Angel's Wedding Gown Fit Her Like A Glove
Angel wore two beautiful custom made wedding dresses by Leah Da Gloria.