Lateesha and Tristan first met in Montreal. She was there on a girl’s trip, and he was there to party it up at his friend’s bachelor party. Their first encounter happened at a restaurant. Lateesha, an admittedly shy lady, says Tristan made the first move. “When he walked over to say hello, his elbow knocked my drink all over my white dress,” she remembers. “His smile made me forget about the whole thing.”

After one year of long-distance dating, Lateesha moved cross country to be with Tristan. “One day I came home from work and she was sitting on my couch watching TV,” Tristan tells ESSENCE. “I knew I wanted to see that every day for the rest of my life.” Making good on his word, Tristan proposed to her with a romantic holiday proposal surrounded by all of their friends.

Since they’re both of Caribbean heritage, warm weather and a beach setting was a must for their wedding. They decided on Mexico – an exotic destination with tons of direct flights. “We also wanted to choose a family resort. as most of our friends have young children and we wanted to include them,” the couple says.

Scroll through the gallery to see the most gorgeous moments from Lateesha and Tristan’s tropical Mexican wedding.

