Angel was hesitant to give Bobby a real shot when he first messaged her on Facebook in 2013 (mainly because she thought he was too young for her.) Fast forward three years later, and she was absolutely smitten when she came across his Snapchat. She sent him a message, and their chemistry unfolded instantly. “He was, genuine, witty, and drew me in,” Angel says of their initial conversations. After Bobby arranged to fly out to her city for a weekend, they hit it off and have been inseparable ever since.
Following their 2018 engagement in Chicago, getting married in Colorado was a no brainer. Angel and Bobby are nature buffs who retreat there every chance they get. Not only was the location an easy choice, but so was the decision to hire event maven André Wells as their wedding planner. “His attention to detail, creative eye, and above and beyond professionalism made a process which is usually stressful, a breeze,” says Angel.
Scroll through the gallery to see the exquisite moments from Angel and Bobby’s mountain luxury wedding.
01
Meet The Massies
Bride:
Angel Brittany Elliott, journalist, 31
Groom:
Bobby Bryndale Massie, NFL player, 30
Wedding Planner:
Andre Wells, Events by Andre Wells
Theme:
Mountain luxury
Venue: Piney River Ranch
and Four Seasons
in Vail, Colorado
DJ:
DJ Mark Battle, One Sound And Entertainment<
strong>Music: The String Queens
Floral Design:
Akeem Clayton, Akeem Clayton Design
Photographer: Stanlo Photography
Makeup: Yanique Downer
Hair:
Alfred Campbell, Mizani
Barber:
Simeon Dill
Bridal Stylist:
Selena Howard, Vainglorious Brides
Tuxedos:
Brian Alexander, Brian Alexander Bespoke
Invitations and Menus: Papered Wonders, Inc.
Rings:
David Wachler, Wachler Estates
Bridesmaid Dresses: Jovani
Transportation: Mountain Express
Catering:
Cowboy Catering Vail
Cake: Mountain Flour
Host Hotel: Four Seasons Vail
Welcome Party Dress: Ryan and Walter
02
The Proposal
Bobby pulled off the proposal of a lifetime at the 360 Chicago Observation Deck, where he and Angel had their first date. "As the elevator opened to the deck, I noticed the entire floor had been blocked off and a trail of rose petals led to the place he’d propose," Angel remembers. "My family and friends were waiting for me among 10,000 roses and 1,000 candles. I immediately started crying and Bobby got down on one knee."
03
A Date With Destiny
"I’d known for a long time that I wanted this man to be my forever," says Angel of her husband. "I knew the Lord, and my mom in heaven, directed him my way. It was lit!"
04
The One For Me
"I knew Angel was the one when I realized I couldn’t live without her," Bobby tells ESSENCE. "In other relationships, I could pretty much take or leave them. With her, it was different. I needed her by my side."
05
The Big Day
"It felt amazing to be a bride!" says Angel. "I felt special, pampered, and relieved that everything came together without a hitch."
06
Girl Squad
"I wanted my bridesmaids to look and feel beautiful and special because I love those ladies!," Angel says of her bride tribe.
07
Nature's Bounty
Though it rained shortly before their ceremony, nothing could take away from the venue's wow factor.
08
The Music Of Love
The String Queens began the ceremony with soothing tunes.
09
Little Green Goddess
How adorable is the flower girl?
10
An Angel Walking
As it began to rain, the wedding planners moved the ceremony inside. Angel then walked down the aisle with her father to the traditional wedding march played by the String Queens.
11
Becoming One
Bobby and Angel lit a unity candle to symbolize their new journey together.
12
Making It Official
Angel and Bobby jumped the broom as a nod to tradition.
13
With This Ring
Once the weather cleared, Angel and Bobby ventured outdoors to exchange rings. Awww!
14
Sealed With A Kiss
Officially Mr. and Mrs. Massie!
17
A Squad That Stunned
"We knew that we wanted the earth and water theme to run throughout our mountain luxe wedding," says Angel. "So with that in mind, Bobby chose custom suits in sapphire, designed by Brian Alexander for his groomsmen. I chose gorgeous emerald green dresses for my bridesmaids."
18
Custom Fly
Angel wore two beautiful custom made wedding dresses by Leah Da Gloria. "My bridal stylist, Selena Howard of Vainglorious Brides, had a great relationship with the designer and was able to connect us," she says.
19
The Key To Her Heart
"I’d lost my mom the year before Bobby and I started dating," Angel tells ESSENCE. "As time went on, Bobby made me feel emotionally happy and safe again. His love freed me from the grief that had been predominant in my life. He made me feel happy and whole again."
20
Mazel Tov!
Bobby sabered a huge magnum bottle of Moet & Chandon Imperial champagne to celebrate the beginning of the wedding reception.
21
Simple Elegance
The Massies' wedding planner made sure to let the beauty of the setting speak for itself. "We chose a gorgeous natural palette in harmony with jewels tones that didn’t overpower the scenery, but rather complemented it," says Angel.
22
I Only Have Eyes For You
When asked by ESSENCE how it felt to be a groom, Bobby cut to the chase: "It felt damn good! Have you seen my wife?"
23
Get Down
This looked like the party of the year.
24
Moment For Life
The couple's reception was complete with a bonfires with smores, a selfie station, multiple dessert tables, and an overall good time.
25
Go DJ!
The hallmark of a great reception is seeing everyone on the dancefloor. Way to go, DJ!
26
Angel's Advice To Brides
"Don’t get swept up in the stress of planning the occasion, this day is for you and your husband. Have fun, don’t sweat the small stuff, and enjoy every moment of it."
27
The Honeymooners
After their wedding, Angel and Bobby jetted off to Bali for their honeymoon.