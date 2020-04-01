Angel was hesitant to give Bobby a real shot when he first messaged her on Facebook in 2013 (mainly because she thought he was too young for her.) Fast forward three years later, and she was absolutely smitten when she came across his Snapchat. She sent him a message, and their chemistry unfolded instantly. “He was, genuine, witty, and drew me in,” Angel says of their initial conversations. After Bobby arranged to fly out to her city for a weekend, they hit it off and have been inseparable ever since.

Following their 2018 engagement in Chicago, getting married in Colorado was a no brainer. Angel and Bobby are nature buffs who retreat there every chance they get. Not only was the location an easy choice, but so was the decision to hire event maven André Wells as their wedding planner. “His attention to detail, creative eye, and above and beyond professionalism made a process which is usually stressful, a breeze,” says Angel.

Scroll through the gallery to see the exquisite moments from Angel and Bobby’s mountain luxury wedding.

