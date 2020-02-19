Lucile and Dorson met as teenage sweethearts. Their first encounter was at a Labor Day weekend church camp in 2006. “I noticed that she had a couple of gold rings on her fingers,” says Dorson. “I tapped her on the shoulder and said nervously, ‘Hey those are nice rings, can I see one?’ Definitely not the smoothest line by far, but it worked.” Before you know it, these two were sitting next to each other during every session, and their love story continued to unfold.
Throughout life’s many ups and downs, these Lucile and Dorson’s connection only strengthened. “I knew Dorson was the one when he never left my side during the passing of my father,” says Lucile. “He was my anchor through it all. He lifted my spirits during the lowest moments of my life. He ensured that the needs of my family remained a priority.”
After getting engaged on New Year’s Eve 2017, the couple chose to put on for their hometown with a Delray Beach wedding and reception honoring Haitian heritage. “We wanted to bring it back where our love flourished and Downtown Delray provided that space for us,” says the couple. “It allowed us to be amongst close friends and family who know our love story.”
The Proposal
"As we were walking towards the restaurant, I saw a canopy filled with lights and beautiful white roses. Dorson insisted we move closer. That’s when I heard romantic music playing and cameras flashing. Squinting my eyes to get a better look, I realized my family and close friends were all facing me. He proclaimed how much he loved me and how much I meant to him in this world as he usually did, but this time was different. I saw how choked up he was getting. Then he got on one knee and said 'will you marry me?' and I screamed, with tears running down my face, yes, Yes, YESSSS!"
At Ease And In Love
"It was truly amazing being the bride," says Lucille. "Having an amazing planner and bridal party made it that much easier to be super stress-free and at ease."
Wedding Glam
Lucile looked like a queen with her tiara, diamond earrings and natural glam.
She's The One
"For me, Lucile is my safe place," Dorson says. "I can be vulnerable with her knowing she will support me in all I try to achieve."
The Princess Bride
Lucile found the dress of her dreams at Zola Keller, which was one of the first she tried on. "My wedding dress was a laced gown that was something truly magical," she says. "I believe I had a classic bridal look, which was really elegant, feminine and undeniably stunning. Walking out to show both mothers and my sister only solidified that I found my perfect dress."
Cheers To Love
"I felt great knowing that I was about to marry my best friend," says Dorson. "My boys had me laughing all day and kept me at ease."
Green Goddesses
"I wanted a classic look throughout the entire wedding party," says Lucile. "I always knew that I wanted the wedding colors to be emerald green. So when I found the perfect satin emerald green dress I knew that I had to grab it. The best part was that it was under $100 which was a steal!"
Classic Men
"The groomsmen wore classic 3-piece black velvet tuxedos with emerald green interior and double-breasted vest."
First Touch
The soon-to-be-married couple prayed and fellowshipped before officially becoming husband and wife.
A Walk To Remember
Lucile walked down the aisle with her mother to “The Vow” By Ruthanne.
When Two Become One
"Our wedding was a traditional Christian ceremony in a church. We both grew up in church and always talked about making sure our wedding would be held in one," the couple tells ESSENCE.
First Kiss
"I honestly did not expect in my entire existence I would find this love," says Dorson. "I believe this is a once in a lifetime type of love and only through God’s divine intervention, our paths were able to connect."
Always Got My Back
"I love how genuine, passionate, and unwavering Dorson is with all that he does," says Lucile. "His presence is always there when I need him. I feel protected with him."
True Decadence
The couple's three-tiered wedding cake was finished with buttercream and decorated with seasonal white flowers. The flavors included red velvet and dulce de leche.
Easy Breezy
Lucile credits Lin Edge Events with making their wedding planning a breeze. "The schedule Dorson and I have did not allow for us to complete everything on our own. She was able to keep us on agenda with meetings, tastings, and deposits throughout the entire process."
Winter Romance
The couple tied in hints of emerald green, white and gold throughout the reception. Their centerpieces included varieties of eucalyptus, Holland open-cut hydrangeas, garden roses, delicate orchids, imported Matthiola and lilies "We made sure to have lots and lots of flowers," says Lucile.
Love & Sisterhood
Lucile's sorors covered her with love during the ceremony.
The Turn Up
This DJ had the crowd on their feet all night.
Lucile's Advice To Brides
"Remain organized. What you think will go wrong will most likely go wrong. Having a planner who had my intentions in mind really helped decrease my stress level."
Haitian Pride
Wave your flags!
Love Of A Lifetime
The couple is planning a 2020 honeymoon in Mykonos, Greece.