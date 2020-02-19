Lucile and Dorson met as teenage sweethearts. Their first encounter was at a ​Labor Day weekend church camp ​in 2006. “I noticed that she had a couple of gold rings on her fingers,” says Dorson. “I tapped her on the shoulder and said nervously, ‘Hey those are nice rings, can I see one?’ Definitely not the smoothest line by far, but it worked.” Before you know it, these two were sitting next to each other during every session, and their love story continued to unfold.

Throughout life’s many ups and downs, these Lucile and Dorson’s connection only strengthened. “I knew Dorson was the one when he never left my side during the passing of my father,” says Lucile. “He was my anchor through it all. He lifted my spirits during the lowest moments of my life. He ensured that the needs of my family remained a priority.”

After getting engaged on New Year’s Eve 2017, the couple chose to put on for their hometown with a Delray Beach wedding and reception honoring Haitian heritage. “We wanted to bring it back where our love flourished and Downtown Delray provided that space for us,” says the couple. “It allowed us to be amongst close friends and family who know our love story.”

Scroll through the gallery for more photos from Lucille and Dorson’s winter wedding.

