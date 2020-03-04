Pierre and Ronald Varnado, a sweet Southern couple living in New York City, knew they wanted their New Orleans wedding to be fun, reception-focused and on budget. Like magic, they pulled it off without a hitch

Pierre, a makeup artist and founder of the luxury eyelash brand Sixteen88, threw a launch party for her brand in January 2019. The event was attended by 20 of her closest friends, but a special guest (her now hubby!) popped up to asked if she’d be his forever. Of course, she said yes!

True to their Black excellence theme, Pierre and Ronald hired a team of Black wedding vendors to handle food, decor and everything in betweem. Their 150 guests couple partied like rockstars (complete with an entire band) and look the newlyweds looked amazing every moment of the day.

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Ronald and Pierre’s Black Excellence-themed NOLA wedding, and watch their story unfold in this week’s episode of Behind Bridal Bliss!