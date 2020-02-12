Ashley and Brandon’s lives were paralleled long before they officially met. They grew up 20 minutes away from each other. Both spent their childhood summers in the Carolinas, and even went to the same amusement parks as kids. However, they didn’t officially meet until years later while living on the West Coast.

Ashley had begun her forgiveness journey and wanted to produce a docuseries on it. She had asked Brandon for his help, and he happily accepted. “Who knew saying yes to work on that project would change my life in so many amazing and fulfilling ways,” Brandon told ESSENCE. “God’s plan!”

After getting engaged on Christmas Eve, the couple decided to get married at The Governor’s Club in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Aside from the fact that it was located close to family members who could help them liaise with the venue, the venue another huge selling point.”They only do 1 wedding a day!” says Ashley. “So we had the entire venue to ourselves and didn’t worry about being rushed.”

Scroll through the gallery to see the best moments From Brandon and Ashley’s southern ceremony.

