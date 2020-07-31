When life gets you down, there’s nothing better than coming home and cozying up next to the one who loves you, holds you down, and just gets it. That’s why it makes our hearts smile to see these celebrity couples loving, and living, through life’s inevitable ups and downs.

From here on out, ESSENCE will be serving up a recap of the best celebrity Black love moments of the week. This week, there’s much to celebrate. The Michelle Obama Podcast was launched, and who better than our former president, Mr. Barack Obama, to join as the first guest? Congratulations are in order for Tia and Tamera Mowry’s baby brother Tavior Mowry, who just got engaged to his girlfriend of two and a half years, Zandy Fitzgerald. Also, you must feast your eyes on the couple slayage that took place when Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union honored their daughter Zaya at the 2020 GLAAD Media Awards.

