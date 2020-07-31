When life gets you down, there’s nothing better than coming home and cozying up next to the one who loves you, holds you down, and just gets it. That’s why it makes our hearts smile to see these celebrity couples loving, and living, through life’s inevitable ups and downs.
From here on out, ESSENCE will be serving up a recap of the best celebrity Black love moments of the week. This week, there’s much to celebrate. The Michelle Obama Podcast was launched, and who better than our former president, Mr. Barack Obama, to join as the first guest? Congratulations are in order for Tia and Tamera Mowry’s baby brother Tavior Mowry, who just got engaged to his girlfriend of two and a half years, Zandy Fitzgerald. Also, you must feast your eyes on the couple slayage that took place when Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union honored their daughter Zaya at the 2020 GLAAD Media Awards.
Scroll through the gallery to see our favorite Black love moments this week.
01
Barack And Michelle Obama
On the debut of The Michelle Obama Podcast
, our forever FLOTUS welcomed her husband as the first guest, and the episode serves as one big reminder of why the Obamas shining examples of solid love we all look up to. "One of the reasons I fell in love with you is you’re guided by the principle that we are our brother’s and sister’s keepers. And that’s how I was raised," says Mrs. Obama to her soulmate.
02
Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade
The slayage was real as the Wades presented virtually at the GLAAD Awards.
03
Ciara And Russell Wilson
The new parents had a lowkey welcome home celebration for their newborn son Win
, and it appeared to be everything this beautiful family deserved.
05
Ludacris And Eudoxie Bridges
Currently, this celebrity couple is soaking up all the vitamin D on their tropical getaway
.
06
Tavior Mowry And Zandy Fitzgerald
This was a big week for the music couple, who just shares news of their engagement
. Congrats, you two!
07
Bill And Kristen Bellamy
What's summer without a fun day at the lake?
08
Ayesha And Steph Curry
If there's one thing this Currys love, its an adventure. This time, they set sail with stand up paddleboards and got some much-deserved quality time.
09
Tia Mowry-Hardrict And Cory Hardrict
These cuties transported back to the '30s with a dope date night. Think dinner and Prohibition cocktails!
10
Will Packer and Heather Packer
The Packer family gave us full-on Black joy right when we needed it most.
11
Cynthia Bailey And Mike Hill
#CHill are still going strong!
12
T.I. And Tiny
These lovebirds spent their 10th wedding anniversary off the grid, and we're jealous!
13
Lamar Odom And Sabrina Parr
The NBA player and his fiancée shared this adorable throwback photo of themselves on social media. "Before we hit the gram officially we were dating for months and were taking cute pics to save them for ourselves," wrote Parr.