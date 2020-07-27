It’s no secret that of all the zodiac signs, Leos love to show out – especially on their birthdays. To no surprise, we can’t get enough of model Winnie Harlow and her boo, Los Angeles Lakers player Kyle Kuzma, showering each with enough birthday love to make their Leo hearts roar.

Kuzma, who turned 25 on July 24th, received a very special birthday shout out from his lady on Instagram. “Endless hours of quarantine FaceTimes and now I’m hooked,” the model wrote under a series of her favorite photos with her new boo. “Thank you for helping me step out of my comfort zone, then making me comfortable outside of my comfort zone. Thank you for making me smile every day, wiping my tears, and for pushing me to be my best. Thank you for your energy king, it’s only up from here.”

Putting those beautiful words into action, Harlow took it a step further by having a plane fly over the NBA’s bubble (where players are currently quarantined). It reads, “Happy Birthday King Kuz. I Love You – Winnie.” The footage was shared by the NBA bubble’s unofficial Instagram account.

If this type of shine is not a perfect gift for a Leo, we don’t know what is.

Harlow, whose 26th birthday fell on July 26th, got some lovely gifts in return. Though she and Kuzma aren’t physically together right now, the NBA player made sure to send plenty of gifts like this gorgeous bouquet of flowers and a new Balmain outfit. Gorgeous!

Harlow also soaked in some sun with her besties and inspired us to do some crunches while showing off her bomb bikini body. Kuzma approved with a comment that read “Hawt tamale!”

Kuzma didn’t let the special day pass without letting his girlfriend know just how special she is. “Continue being that beautiful, smart, sweet, sensitive, caring, down to earth, funny, dog mothering, genuine charismatic queen you are,” he caption a photo of them together.

Dating rumors surrounding this former America’s Next Top Model contestant and NBA player had been swirling in early May. They chose to go public with their relationship on social media last month.

Prior to dating Kuzma, Harlow has been romantically linked to rapper Wiz Khalifa and British racing driver Lewis Hamilton.

Happy birthday to this Leo couple!