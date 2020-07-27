A pandemic wasn’t going to stop lovebirds and avid travelers Ludacris and Eudoxie Bridges from getting the rest and relaxation they deserve.

Currently, this celebrity couple is soaking up all the vitamin D on their tropical getaway. Though they haven’t disclosed the location of their sun-drenched socially distanced vacation, they’ve dubbed this sandy retreat “Luda Island.”

Ludacris has been the envy of our timeless while letting the world in on his glorious island adventures. The rapper wades in crystal blue waters in the video below just after hopping off a yacht cruise. “Just found a new island. I’m staking my claim,” he says in the video shared with no geotag. “This is mine. I’m going to name it Ludacris Island.”

Luda also gave a tour of the monster beachfront rental home they’re staying in, complete with insanely beautiful views and a private chef. Now that’s how you travel.

Followers have been debating the location of the getaway in the comments. Guesses have ranged from Bahamas, Italy and Turks and Caicos. One thing seems certain—they’re keeping this island treasure all to themselves for now. For the moment we can just enjoy this incredible video of Luda falling off a wakeboard and getting right back up like a champion.

Mrs. Bridges also received major love from her hubby during this trip, as Ludacris made her feel “sexy” at every opportunity.

Scroll through the gallery to see more sunsets, sunshine and couple love from Ludacris and Eudoxie’s secret island getaway.